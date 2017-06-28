How to Protect Your Hair Before You Go Swimming

We’ve all been waiting for so long to take that first dip in the sea, and it will be hard to take us out of the water anytime soon! But first, let me tell you how to protect your hair before swimming, because sea water and chlorine are harmful to hair. Don't worry, there is an easy way to enjoy swimming, without having to worry about your hair.

- Before you jump into the water, wash your hair with tap water first, and then apply your favorite hair oil like argan oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, or olive oil all over your hair. The sea water or chlorine will wash it away eventually, but it will leave a protective coat that will keep your hair safe from dryness and any other damage.

- For dyed hair, use a UVA sun protection spray to protect the color.

- Afterwards, while you're taking a shower, using a hydrating conditioner is very important to compensate your hair for any dryness.