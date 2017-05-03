How to Make a Natural Face Cleanser for Very Fresh Skin

As the seasons change, our skin becomes sensitive, and it requires more care and attention! The most important thing for your skin to stay fresh and clear, is to keep it clean. And there’s no need to use expensive products to do so, instead, you can make your own natural face cleanser at home. This way, you’ll give your skin a rest from harsh products, and you’ll get better results on the long run.

So these are the ingredients you need to make a natural face cleanser at home:

- 2 tbsp ground chickpeas

- 1 tsp honey

- 1 tbsp olive oil

- 1 tsp (or less) lemon juice

How to make the natural face mask, and how to use it?

1. In a medium sized bowl, mix all the ingredients together.

2. Now apply the mask you just prepared on your face. Gently rub it on your face in anti-clock wise circles, and leave it for 10 minutes.

3. Wash your face with lukewarm water and peel it off. Notice how fresh your face feels!

You can do this face mask to cleanse for two or three times per week for the best results.