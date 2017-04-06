Fashion Header image article main mariam said mbc looks style instagram

| by The Fustany Team

14 Photos That Show Why Mariam Said Should Be Your New Fashion Muse

You probably see her face every day, as she's one of the hosts of the hit TV show, ET bil-Arabi, and chances are you take a moment to admire her stylish outfits. Mariam Said, the popular Arab presenter, is one of the best dressed TV personalities out there. On-screen or off-screen, Mariam Said's style can inspire many women, as she mostly goes for feminine looks.

Mariam Said likes to wear classic silhouettes with a modern twist, like a leather full skirt or a printed pantsuit. She also stands out when she wears lace dresses, frilly tops and satin shirts. All in all, her outfit choices are totally chic and on point, and that's why we thought her looks will inspire you.

Now scroll through, and let Mariam Said teach you how to embrace your feminine side.

Photo Credits: Instagram @MariamSaidMBC

Instagram: @MariamSaidMBC

