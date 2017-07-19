Five Hijab Fashion Tips to Dress Stylishly at the Beach

Ever since I wore the hijab, going to the beach has become such a hassle. But, the more I grew up, the more I got to know how to dress in a cool and stylish way at the beach. For many other hijabis, I still find them confused when it comes to beach wear, and for that, with the help of hijab fashion bloggers, I decided to give you five hijab fashion tips to dress stylishly and comfortably while at the beach.

1. Long shirt dresses are the coolest for a hijab beach look!

I love shirt dresses, because their fit is so comfortable and they look effortless. Style them with a nice beach bag and a bright color hijab wrap.

Instagram: @perksofbeingsaara

2. Jeans are more than welcome on the beach.

Many women like to wear denim shorts to the beach, because they look so cute with swimsuits. So, let me tell you that a loose fit jeans, with cropped legs will look more than cute and stylish on you. Style them with a white shirt or blouse, and a long cardigan.

Instagram: @khaoulathings



3. Bright colors are the best for a hijabi on the beach.

It’s really hot, and you’re wearing a lot of layers already, so don’t even think about wearing a dark color. A perfect hijab beach look consists of pastel and bright colors, and a comfortable outfit.

Instagram: @farahemara



4. Supersized shirt over stripped pants is a stylish and cool beach look.

Well, there are many pants other than jeans that you can wear to the beach, and I personally love the ones that Mariam Moufid wore in the picture. Styled with an oversized shirt, it looks perfect for a hijab beach look.

Instagram: @mariammoufid

5. Flaunt burkini in the cutest and chicest way ever!

I never liked burkinis, and was always afraid to wear one, but in the last couple of years, many hijab fashion bloggers wore them in the cutest way. And seeing Ascia rocking them with a cute swimsuit coverup, encouraged me more to try them out this year.

Instagram: @ascia



Main Photo Credits: Instagram @withloveleena