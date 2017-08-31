Knowing the best colors to wear for your skin tone can be a bit of a dilemma. Sometimes while I shop, I pick a piece then start wondering whether its color will flatter my skin tone or not. Because I know that this may be a common thing, here is your ultimate guide on how to wear the right colors according to your skin tone...



The right colors to wear if you have a dark skin tone:

You should wear: If you want to wear the right colors according to your skin tone, anything from light shades to pastels would look great. These colors bring out the dark skin color perfectly. Also, warm colors like orange and red will make a perfect combination with dark skin tones. White will also look gorgeous on a girl with dark skin.

You should avoid: Black, brown and grey shades will not look very flattering on women with darker skin tones. Dark shades of blue and purples are also a big no.

The right colors to wear if you have an olive skin tone:

You should wear: Wondering how to wear the right colors according to your skin tone? You should consider yourself lucky if you have an olive skin tone, because it almost matches most of the colors. Any shade of bright pink, bright orange and bright red will bring out your bronze undertones perfectly. Crisp white will also look fabulous on you.

You should avoid: There are very limited colors to avoid, such as dark grey and greyish blue.

The right colors to wear if you have a medium skin tone:

You should wear: A great way to wear the right colors according to your skin tone, is to stick to richer shades like dark red, emerald green and electric blue. Any shade of deep navy, deep purple and bright pink will make your skin tone pop.

You should avoid: Any shade of beige that is exactly like your skin tone. Also dark shades and greys can look rather unflattering.

The right colors to wear if you have a fair skin tone:

You should wear: If you're looking for the right colors to wear if you have a fair skin tone, it can be a bit tricky. Any earth colors like olive, bright green, brown and beige will look perfect on you. Royal blue, electric blue, subtle red, light pink will only compliment your peachy or cold undertones. Also any deep colors like burgundy, dark purple and black will give the perfect contrast with your skin.

You should avoid: Metallic silver, extremely light shades, and neon colors won't flatter you very much.