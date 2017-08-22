How to Be a Stylish Hijabi on Your Honeymoon (Including Looks for All Types of Activities!)

Hijabi brides-to-be, are you so overwhelmed with your honeymoon packing? Take a moment and chill! If you want to be a stylish hijabi on your honeymoon, yet you don't know what to wear, don't worry. I hereby compiled a guide with hijab outfit ideas, that includes looks for all types of honeymoon activities, from breakfast dates all the way to rafting trips!

1. Breakfast Time

As you head out to have breakfast together, it's best to wear something that's casual chic. Think culotte pants paired with over-sized tops, flared jeans styled with bell sleeve tops, etc.



2. Beach, sun and fun!

So, you're going to spend some time by the beach? Wear something flowy and breezy, your best options would be a kaftan dress or a maxi dress. Don't forget to accessorize with a basket bag and embellished sandals!

3. Adventurous Destinations



If you're the couple who's up for an adventure, you'd be probably be going for a thrilling hike or a rafting trip. Luckily, sportswear is currently on trend, so pack a pair of tracksuit pants with a matching t-shirt for the ultimate comfort.

4. Sightseeing

Honeymooning in a famous city? There's lots of sightseeing for you! Make sure to wear a cute and trendy outfit - you'd be taking loads of photos! This activity requires sunglasses, sneakers and a backpack, so make sure you don't forget any of them.

5. City Strolls

Sometimes, you'll just want to have a nice walk, look at some shops or find a little restaurant to try. What to wear? Kaftans will be your savior! You can wear them with a maxi dress or match them with pants and a top. If there won't be lots of walking, finish off your look with platform sandals.

6. Dinner Date

You'll be spending all the day in practical (yet trendy) outfits, so for nighttime you should be bringing out the glam. Pack a jumpsuit, a lace/guipure dress, and a chic top or blazer that you can wear with pants (not jeans!) along with a pair of heels and a mini bag or clutch.





Main Photo Credits: Instagram: @sauf.etc