February 28, 2017 | by Heba Abohemed
Seven Headscarf Colors That Every Hijabi Woman Must Own
With many headscarf options available, many hijabi women just don't know how to pick the right headscarf color to match their outfit. Yes, I know it's a dilemma! However, there are certain headscarf colors that every hijabi woman should own, which will help you to get dressed easier every day. So, here's a list with seven headscarf colors that you can wear with most of your outfits.
1. White Headscarf: White is a basic color that can match different many of your clothes. Choose a white headscarf in cotton if you want to wear it with casual outfits, and go for a white headscarf in satin or chiffon if you're wearing something more formal.
2. Black Headscarf: A black headscarf is really a must-have in every hijabi's wardrobe; it can save the situation when your look includes many colors, prints or details.
3. Grey Headscarf: Grey is one of the neutral headscarf colors that should exist in your closet as a hijabi woman. It can match outfits that include navy, white or any bright colors such as yellow, turquoise or deep red.
4. Beige Headscarf: If you consider beige/nude handbags and shoes as essentials, then you also need a beige headscarf. Beige/nude shades are so trendy, and you need this classic headscarf color to match different looks.
5. Camel Headscarf: You'd think camel is similar to beige, but the shades are in fact different. A camel headscarf can be worn with any light-colored outfits, for example white, and it can also match black and dark-colored outfits.
6. Burgundy Headscarf: The color burgundy matches different skin tone shades, and that's why every hijabi should own a burgundy headscarf. You won't regret it!
7. Dark Purple Headscarf: If you want a dark-colored headscarf but don't want to wear black, then a dark purple headscarf will be a perfect choice.
Now scroll through, to see how you can match the headscarf colors I've mentioned with different hijab looks.
Main Image Credits: Instagram: @AyaBarqawi
