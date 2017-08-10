What to Wear to Your Next Job Interview, and Surely Impress Anyone!

Are you getting ready for a new job interview? We know it can get stressful, so we're here to help you with job interview outfit ideas. If you're not certain what to wear to that important meeting you've with your potential employer, just scroll through as we've got you covered.

1. Black and white are the easiest colors that you can match together to get a chic formal look. If you don't to stress a lot about what to wear to a job interview, you certainly can't go wrong with a black and white outfit!

2. Neutral colors like grey, beige, black, brown and navy are always a perfect choice for a job interview outfit. They reflect professionalism and simplicity.



3. If you want to go for a semi-formal look, then choose to wear sleek separates. Try matching a relaxed blazer with formal pants or straight leg jeans, you'll look stylish yet professional. You can also wear a long line vest instead of a blazer.



4. Do you want to inject your personal style into your job interview attire? You can actually wear your favorite striped pants, but make sure to pair it with a silk or chiffon blouse.



5. Some women wonder if they can wear skirts to job interviews, and the answer is: yes. Pencil skirts are appropriate, and so are midi skirts. Style them with simple shirts and tops, and you can also add a blazer if needed.



6. A monochrome outfit is guaranteed to make you look crisp and clean. For your job interview, you can go for an all-black outfit, yet make sure to accessorize to brighten up your look.

7. Culotte pants are currently trending, and they're a great pick for a formal yet stylish job interview outfit.

8. A slim fit formal dress is a timeless piece, and you can style it for a classic or stylish look. If you want a job interview outfit that says elegant and professional, then such a dress should be your choice.



9. After choosing your outfit, don't ignore your accessories! You should chose pieces that reflect your personal style, yet make sure not to go overboard. Your favorite simple necklace and a dainty ring can add a lot to your look, and will leave a stylish impression.



10. As for the shoes, avoid sneakers, unless it's a casual work setting, and try to go for neutral-colored shoes. Also, it's not preferable to wear high heels if you can't walk properly in them!



Scroll down to see 22 job interview outfit ideas to inspire you. And always remember that self-confidence is in fact the best outfit!

