How to Dress Up for Weddings When You're So Pregnant!

Are you invited to a wedding, and you have no idea what to wear with your baby bump? Well, there's no need to stress about it at all. I've gathered some bump-friendly evening looks, inspired by some of your favorite Arab fashion bloggers who've been in the same situation! So, let's see how they dressed up for weddings while having a baby bump.

1. If you want to keep it classy yet comfortable, then choose a flowing evening dress. Take a peek at how Nathalie Fanj finished off her look with a fancy hair and makeup look.

2. Do you feel that a gown will be overwhelming with your growing baby bump? A short dress can work too, just choose a style with a rich flair. Deema Al-Asadi's embellished dress is a perfect example!

3. If you like sexy evening-wear, then you can still go for your signature style. A body-con dress with cut-outs or slits will do the trick - just like Rita Dahdah has chosen.

4. A fitted dress can do wonders to your maternity evening style. Can you notice how Dana Wolley looked extremely elegant in her black gown?

5. Are you the sister of the bride or groom? Don't give up the va-va-voom look! Just see how Deena Al-Khattam has gone all glam.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @deemaalasadi