Memoirs of a Fashionable Bride: Rita Dahdah

Rita Dahdah is a Lebanese fashion and lifestyle blogger, who recently relocated to Qatar after she has tied the knot. Having a love for minimal chic style, Rita always goes for the "less is more" approach with her daily looks, but for her wedding day, she took it up a notch! She looked the epitome of elegance, and she followed her very own bridal style rules, all while being herself.

So what made Rita Dahdah an unconventional bride? And why did she skip the wedding veil? Read along to discover all the details of her bridal style story. Also, make sure to scroll down to see Rita Dahdah's show-stopping bridal look.



When did you start your bridal gown shopping journey?

My husband proposed to me seven months before the wedding, which didn’t give me much time! I started wedding gown hunting about four months before the big day, and was hoping to find something off the rack, which was simple and fuss-free. But, I couldn’t find anything that I totally loved, so I decided to get my dress custom-made by a Lebanese designer, since I’m Lebanese and wanted to shed light on my country’s talent.



How many wedding gowns have you tried on before finding 'The One'?

I met with about three designers, and tried on gowns at three different boutiques before deciding on what and who I wanted to go with, but I kept having second thoughts about the dress till the last minute. I guess this is a character flaw that I have!



You knew you found 'The One' when...

…I saw the cape! I actually only saw it sketched, but I fell in love instantly. I always wanted a dramatic and regal entrance, followed by a simpler, more fuss-free look for the remainder of the evening. I felt that my dress would give me just that. I didn’t know what I was looking for exactly, but I knew that I wanted a cape instead of a veil. I wanted to make that statement, and was so happy to see the last couture week’s runways filled with caped wedding gowns.



Tell us all about your wedding day look.

My wedding day look was very simple and comfortable, while being dramatic, unique and memorable at the same time.

My gown was by Jean Louis Sabaji. It was a hand embroidered dress with a slit and a train – boat neck and backless. It was a combo of nude, white glass beading and hand painted flowers. The cape was 3x3 meters, with hand stitched intricate flowers. It was relatively very light ,and easy to walk and dance in.

My hair by Tony El Mendelek was parted on the side, with loose natural waves and a hand embroidered headpiece to match the dress. My makeup was very natural with earthy tones, and was by Bassam Fattouh.

My jewelry consisted of statement earrings and delicate bangle from Mouawad Jewelry. I wore glittery statement shoes by Oscar Tiye, which also matched our venue’s custom-made glitter walls.



Your all time favorite celebrity bride is ... , were you inspired by her?

Sabine Getty for sure. I was inspired a lot by her regal cape and majestic entrance during her ceremony. That is what pushed me to opt for a cape instead of a veil.



Did you always know how you wanted to look on your wedding day?

To be honest, I never thought I would get married, but I had initially wanted a completely different look that was simpler, all white, flowy and ethereal. I would have originally gone with an A-Line dress.



Looking back at your wedding photos, is there anything you would have done differently?

I don’t like to have regrets, but I would have probably gone with a white A-Line dress under the cape.



Share your tips for brides-to-be shopping for wedding gowns.

- Try on as many silhouettes as possible.

- Take your time with this, and meet with as many designers as you can before deciding on what dress you want.

- Don’t follow what’s being done and overdone. Instead, follow your gut and wear what you love, no matter how different it is. You need to wear something you will love today, tomorrow, and 50 years from now.



Photo Credits: Pulse Production