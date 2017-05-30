10 Non-traditional Dishes to Serve at Your Suhoor Gathering!

Don’t you just love Ramadan? It’s full of positive vibes and great gatherings. From Iftar to Suhoor, Ramadan gatherings don't end!

So if you’re hosting a Suhoor gathering this Ramadan, I suggest you see this first as I got you 10 dishes you can serve that will make your guests leave your house so happy, and grateful for the great food you made them. The secret to making a successful Suhoor table is to offer a wide variety of salty, and sweet food to satisfy everyone’s cravings. Smoothies and drinks are also essential to your Suhoor table.

So without any further explanation, check out this list that will help you serve your guests food that will make them want to come every night for more!