| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

10 Non-traditional Dishes to Serve at Your Suhoor Gathering!

Don’t you just love Ramadan? It’s full of positive vibes and great gatherings. From Iftar to Suhoor, Ramadan gatherings don't end!

So if you’re hosting a Suhoor gathering this Ramadan, I suggest you see this first as I got you 10 dishes you can serve that will make your guests leave your house so happy, and grateful for the great food you made them. The secret to making a successful Suhoor table is to offer a wide variety of salty, and sweet food to satisfy everyone’s cravings. Smoothies and drinks are also essential to your Suhoor table.

So without any further explanation, check out this list that will help you serve your guests food that will make them want to come every night for more!  

Find out how to make the most delicious recipes from our Kitchen section here.

Suhoor Ideas for Ramadan

Poutin - Fries with Gravy and Melt Cheese

Suhoor Ideas for Ramadan

Hummus Platter

Suhoor Ideas for Ramadan

Cheese and Crackers Platter

Suhoor Ideas for Ramadan

Mini Burgers

Suhoor Ideas for Ramadan

Mini Falafel Sandwich

Suhoor Ideas for Ramadan

Bites: Mini Foul Sandwiches

Suhoor Ideas for Ramadan

Yogurt Parfait Popsicals

Suhoor Ideas for Ramadan

Om Ali

Suhoor Ideas for Ramadan

Watermelon and Feta Cheese Bites

Suhoor Ideas for Ramadan

Blueberry & Banana Smoothie

