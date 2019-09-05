Say Goodbye to Your Kid's Hair Lice with These 3 Remedies

The appearance of lice in your child's hair is one of the most common yet horrifying experiences that you and your kid can face. To be specific, it is a problem that encounters children in school. In order to avoid this problem or solve it if it already exists, we have collected all the information you will be needing to know how to protect your child's hair from hair lice, and how to properly get rid of lice if it exists.



1. Reasons kids catch hair lice and ways to avoid them

First of all, you should know that the life cycle of the lice does not exceed a month, and that the transmission of other diseases through lice is a common mistaken thought since there are no studies confirming this yet. The lice have two colors: gray or brown. This insect does not have wings so it will not transmit to your kid unless they had direct contact to someone infected with lice. Doctors say that cleaning your kid's hair daily and using shampoos will not prevent them from being infected with lice. The only way to avoid it is to make sure you advise your kid not to use another child's personal possessions such as hats and combs. These tools are the fastest ways that help spread the infection.

2. Symptoms of lice in your child's hair

- Continuous itching in the head which increases especially at night and might cause insomnia and inability to sleep.

- Redness in the upper part of the neck and irritation in the scalp.

- The appearance of small white dandruff whether stuck in the scalp or hanging on the hair.

3. How to detect hair lice

- Check the back of your kid's head and behind his/her ears.

- Comb the hair with a fine, close-knit comb after hair is split into two halves.

- A white towel on your kid's shoulders will help you detect lice easier while you comb your kids hair.

- Check your child's sleeping pillow, making sure that no one else sleeps on it.



4. How to get rid of lice

Add 8-10 crushed garlic cloves to 2 Tbsp of lemon juice. Put it on the hair, massage the scalp and then leave it for an hour then wash the hair.

Sesame Seed Oil:

This oil contains antibacterial, anti-fungal, and natural anti-insect properties, and can help eliminate lice. All you need to do is add 1/4 cup of sesame oil and of course the amount will vary according to the length of the hair. Leave it for two hours and then comb the hair and wash it well.

Silicone Oil:

This oil is rich in dimethicone, which helps suffocate lice and stop it from getting rid of the fluid formed inside of it over the scalp.

One of these treatments should be applied for a whole day with combing hair and washing well until you get rid of hair lice completely.



