| by Salma Khattab

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles That Will Leave Your Guests Jaw-Dropped!

I remember really well when a friend of mine was getting married a couple of months ago, and a member of our squad suggested a braided hairstyle, which led to our bride bursting in laughter. Her reaction was like "No really, how should I style my hair on my big day? I'm being serious!

Well, it's not actually a joke to braid your hair on your wedding day; braids can add much more magic than you think! Most brides tend to choose from sophisticated hairdo's thinking that this is what will make her hair bridal and special. However, no one actually chooses simple ideas which end up being just as unique.

Our friend ended up totally convinced that it was the right choice to braid her hair for a special bridal look, after she saw a bunch of different, non traditional brides who made the same choice. I've brought you these photos so that you can see what it took her to change her mind:

Main Image Credits: Modwedding

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!


Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

Instagram: @lucidweddings

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

BRIDES

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

Instagram @jessicacomiskeyhairdesign

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

Instagram: @oh_happy_day_styling

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

Instagram: @rebekah_brosebeauty

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

Instagram: @rmc_hairandmakeup

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

Instagram: @studio.one.zero

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

Instagram: @amythepro

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

BRIDES

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

BRIDES

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

BRIDES

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

Instagram: @face_fetish_mua

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles That Will Leave Your Guests Jaw-Dropped!

Instagram: @bridesmagazine

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

BRIDES

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

Instagram: @pswithlov3

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

Instagram: @wb_upstyles

Magical Braided Bridal Hairstyles

Instagram: @wedding.pages

Tags: Bridal hairstyles  Hair  Hair 2018  Bridal trends  Bridal tips  Bridal ideas  Hair accessories  Bridal hair  Bridal  Bridal beauty  Hairstyle ideas  Hairstyles  Hairstyles 2018  Latest hairstyles  Beauty trends  Hair trends 


