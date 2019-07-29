The Benefits of Mustard Oil for Your Health, Skin, Hair and Nails

I've been hearing a lot about mustard oil lately and how it has many benefits for your health, skin, hair and nails. But I've also heard about the harmful side effects of using mustard oil, especially in cooking. So, naturally I was confused if mustard oil is truly beneficial or it's actually harmful and we should avoid using it. If you are as confused as I am, or you've never considered mustard oil in your life and want to know more about it, I did the research and here is everything you need to know about mustard oil.

What Is Mustard Oil?

Mustard oil is the oil obtained from mustard seeds and has a very distinct smell and a prominent taste. It can be extracted by 2 ways, either by pressing the seeds or by grinding them and diluting them with water before they are distilled to get the oil. Many Asian countries, such as India, have been using mustard oil in cooking, beauty, health and medicine for centuries where it has proved to have countless benefits. Here are some of the benefits of mustard oil.

Health Benefits of Mustard Oil

1. Mustard oil has great anti-inflammatory properties, which means it can be used for treating joint and muscle pain and arthritis. Just rub a few drops on the infected area and you will notice it reducing pain and swelling.

2. You can use mustard oil for stimulating blood circulation in your body, especially if you feel a bit of numbness in your arms or legs.

3. Since, mustard oil increases circulation, it can also be used for relieving the body from toxins and improving oxygen levels in the extremities.

4. One of the benefits of mustard oil, is that it has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. It can help heal skin rashes and infections caused by fungi or bacteria.

5. Mustard oil can also be used for treating gum inflammation, rub a small amount of mustard essential oil mixed with a bit of salt on your gums and you'll notice a significant change. You can add some turmeric powder to this mixture if you want to whiten your teeth naturally.

6. If you're suffering from a bad cold, massage mustard oil on your chest and back to clear up the respiratory tract. Coughing can also be reduced by mixing a few drops of mustard essential oil with caraway seeds in boiling water and inhaling the steam.

7. Due to its strong aroma, mustard oil can be used as an insect and mosquito repellent. use it on your skin to avoid insect bites.

8. Most of us forget to clean our belly button (naval) from dirt or find it too hard. Pour a couple of drops of mustard oil in your naval and it'll do the job for you.

Benefits of Mustard Oil for Your Skin

1. Mustard oil is used a lot for massages since it increases blood circulation in the blood, which means it'll help in rejuvenating the skin and fighting aging signs. It's also rich in vitamin E which reduces wrinkles and fine lines.

2. After applying mustard oil on your face regularly, you'll notice any dark spots or pigmentation slowly fading.

3. Mustard oil can benefit your skin's overall health as it is rich in vitamin A, B and E where massaging your face with it will keep your skin looking young, healthy and glowing.

4. Did you know that mustard oil can be used as a sunscreen to protect you from UV rays? Just avoid applying too much since oils can easily accumulate dust on your skin and pores.

5. You'll be surprised to know that one of the amazing benefits of mustard oil is having chapped lips no more! It helps lightening dark lips and keeps them smooth.

Benefits of Mustard Oil for Your Hair

1. We all know that massaging oils to your scalp can help with hair growth and this is also true when using mustard oil. It increases blood circulation and stimulates follicles which makes your hair grow faster and prevents hair fall. You can mix mustard oil with another favorite essential oil of your choice and leave them on your scalp with a shower cap or warm towel on for around 30 minutes before washing them out.

2. Since mustard oil has antibacterial and antifungal properties, it could be used to get rid of dandruff and scalp itchiness.

3. All the minerals, vitamins and fatty acids present in mustard oil makes it excellent for preventing the appearance of grey hair prematurely.

Benefits of Mustard Oil for Your Nails

1. Applying mustard oil on your nails is a great way to have shiny healthy looking natural nails.

2. It prevents and heals fungi infections around the nails and cuticles.

How to Use Mustard Oil?

Usually mustard oil is used by rubbing a few drops on the required area from your skin to your hair or nails. However, I've found some sources claiming that applying 3 drops of oil in your naval will provide you with all these benefits and even more from treating indigestion to getting rid of chapped lips. I'd suggest you take this specific detail with a grain of salt until I try it out myself and update you with the results.

How to Store Mustard Oil?

It is best to make sure that you store mustard oil in glass bottles for not more than 6 moths.

Why Mustard Oil Might Be Harmful?

As I've mentioned in the intro, there are a lot of talk that mustard oil might be harmful when taken orally. This is due to the reports from some researches stating that the oil, in some cases, might be toxic when mixed with water.

Consuming some types of mustard oil orally can cause a variety of side effects such as anemia and/or affect the heart. Though these findings are not entirely factual since scientists agree that more tests need to be made for more accurate results.

This is why it is usually labeled "for external use only" on the bottles. It's also recommended that you test it first before usage in case of allergies.

Main Image Credits: healthline.com