Silent Reflux with Breastfeeding: What Are the Signs and What to Do?

Last week I shared with you my story from getting pregnant to giving brith. And as promised, I'm here today to talk more about motherhood and what I'm going through as a new mom. Since day one I've been struggling with breastfeeding problems, despite having read so much about breastfeeding, the right feeding positions and proper breastfeeding for babies. Every time I tried to breastfeed my baby she would start screaming, crying and was just refusing to breastfeed. I decided to go to a breastfeeding consultant to find out what the problem was.

She told me that my baby might have silent reflux, and she advised me to use a reflux pillow so that the baby can lie at an inclination of 45 degrees. I tried the pillow, but nothing changed, so I decided to change the pediatrician and consult another doctor, since it was starting to get worse. She would vomit and cry every day if she was placed on her back.

The new doctor also told me that it's a silent reflux, but also a dairy allergy, and that she must be given certain medications in addition to avoiding food that would increase reflux in babies. So I wanted to share my experience with silent reflux in babies, its symptoms and how to deal with it...

Baby silent reflux symptoms and how to deal with it?

Symptoms of Silent Reflux in babies:

1. The milk is pushed out of their mouth (Vomiting or spitting up).

2. No increase in the baby's weight.

3. The baby's refusing to breastfeed and crying when breastfeeding.

4. The baby crying when lying or sleeping on their back, especially after feeding.

5. The baby wants to be carried upright most of the time.

6. The baby pushes their head back and is constantly bending their back.

Attention: If your baby develops any of these symptoms, you must go to the doctor and follow up with constantly.

How to deal with your baby's silent reflux in the first couple of months?

1. Breastfeed your baby in an upright position.

2. Hold your baby upright for at least 15 minutes after breastfeeding. Gravity can help the stomach keep the milk in place.

3. Do not shake your baby while breastfeeding.

4. Breastfeeding for a short periods over multiple times.

5. Burping the baby every 5 minutes. Repeated burping during and after each feed prevents air from collecting in the baby's stomach.

6. There are some foods that increase reflux in baby that you should avoid eating during your breastfeeding period, like as dairy products, acidic food such as lemons, oranges and tangerines. Also coffee, garlic, onions, and tomatoes.

7. Use a reflux pillow for their sleep.

When does silent reflux stop in babies?

Most cases gradually improve from 6-8 months and completely go away by 8-12 months, and in rare cases it can extend to 18 months.

Finally, by following these tips, I noticed a difference in my baby's health and breastfeeding. Wait for a new article by me with more of my journey with motherhood.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @frames_by_carina