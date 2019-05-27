How to Lose Weight Without Affecting Your Face Fat

If you are trying to lose weight or thinking of following a diet, one of the major concerns you might have is losing facial fat, or your face turning pale and looking unhealthy. This is especially true when you start a diet plan that's not as healthy as you think it is. If you can relate, make sure to read through this article to find out all the ways that can help you maintain face glow during dieting.

Follow a healthy diet plan

Make sure that your diet plan has all the vitamins, minerals, and nutritional value your body needs. Avoid the diets that focus on only one type of food or excludes all types of carbs for instance. Unbalanced diets play a huge role in affecting your natural glow and makes your face look very pale.

Drink lots of water

It's no news that drinking enough water daily makes your skin healthier, but did you know that it also prevents your body and face from bloating? It is even more important to drink at least 2 liters of water every day while dieting to keep your face healthy and glowing.

It's called beauty sleep for a reason

Irregular sleeping patterns and staying up late at night are one of the reasons your face gets sunken and start developing dark circles under your eyes. What you need to do to avoid that is get your beauty sleep, which means try to go to bed early and get at least 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep.

Avoid too much salt

Taking in too much salt in your food is a big no no! Salt stores up liquid in your body, which makes you look bloated and affects your skin. When losing weight, your body starts to shed all that liquid first which leaves your face looking even more thin. So, try to avoid foods that has too much salt.

Facial exercises are key

Yes, there are exercises specific for facial muscles that you can start practicing right away. These exercises helps you avoid wrinkles and increases blood circulation in your face, which leads to a healthier and glowing look. Some of these exercises include trapping air into both your cheeks and moving your lips from one side to another.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @ladyjessicacalder