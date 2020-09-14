7 Benefits of Dark Chocolate That You'll Be Really Happy to Hear

Chocolate comes from cocoa, which comes out of a tree. That makes it a plant. Therefore, chocolate counts as a salad (or at least that's what we like to say to ourselves), which makes it healthy. While this did start out as a joke, and we all chose to believe it and loaded up on bars of chocolate, the factual truth is that Dark Chocolate does intact have some health benefits, well specifically dark chocolate does.

Dark Chocolate Benefits:

1. Benefits of dark chocolate for the heart

Dark chocolate can improves blood flow and prevent blood clots, which is beneficial for your heart. Preventing clots, and the good flow of the blood will reduce risks of heart attack.

2. Benefits of dark chocolate for mental health

It improves your mood, and makes you feel happier. This is not a chick flick myth. Chocolate does include chemical compounds that releases endorphins. So yes, feel free to eat Chocolate when you are feeling sad. Dark chocolate also contains serotonin which relaxes your body and mind.

3. Dark chocolate benefits for skin

It is rich in a lot of vitamins including iron an calcium, so it really helps with moisture. It also reduces collagen from breaking down and therfore helps slow down ageing. It also has antioxidants that help protect the skin from the sun and UV rays.

4. Nutritional benefits of dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains fibers and minerals that make it really nutritious. Also it fills you up, making it a great snack until you have a full meal.

5. Benefits of dark chocolate for concentration

Dark chocolate contains caffeine. While studying or working, load up on some chocolates, it will help keep you awake and alert.

6. Dark chocolate also reduces the chances of cavities.

7. Dark chocolate has vitamins like potassium, iron and magnesium. So, if you are feeling dizzy, a bite of Chocolate will do the trick.

Main Image Credits: Alleksana from Pexels