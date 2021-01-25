Here's Why You Should Start Working Out in the Morning...

I was never an early bird, but one day I decided to be the 'rise and shine' kind of person. That decision was accompanied by another (dramatic) change in my daily lifestyle, I started to do early morning workouts. It might sound cliche, but doing so actually had a great impact on my day afterwards. Waking up early, heading to my workout, changing my outfit and then work. Yes, it sounds like a hectic thing to do but it's all worth it. Even though you might be so reluctant to leave your bed in the early morning hours, get to know the benefits of working out in the morning and you might setup that alarm a little bit earlier soon.

Benefits of early morning exercise:

1. Easier to fit in your day

Believe or not, it's actually easier to plan a fitness schedule if you're working out in the morning, this will help you commit to an exercise routine. That way you'll be avoiding skipping your workout because you had a long day at work or have a commitment with friends or family in the evening.

2. Mood booster

Starting your morning with an exercise will set your day's pace, leaving you with good endorphins to start off your day.

3. Better Sleep

Your body will also have a better internal clock, leading to a better sleeping pattern, which also leads to a better mood and higher energy levels.

4. Better control

If you're working out to lose weight or keep your body in shape, then mornings are the best time to do your exercise. Early morning workouts makes you burn calories faster, and helps in controlling your food cravings throughout the day, setting your body in a healthy mindset.

5. So much energy!

Contrary to your belief, a morning workout will send you off to work with a fresh mind and body, and not exhausted. Boost your brain power and focusing abilities by trading in a couple of hours of sleep for an exercise.

6. Get the best out of the workout

Of course working out at any time of the day is beneficial to your health, yet a morning workout makes you get the best out of an exercise. Better heart rate, blood pressure and flow are all results of doing some morning activity.

Get started, work out, build muscles, control your body fat and maintain the overall wellness benefits that an early morning workout results in. We know it can be difficult, but it can take only 15 minutes.

Check out this 15 minute morning workout you can do at home:

If 15 minutes is also too much, here a 5 minute morning workout for you:

Main Image Credits: Instagram @alyssalynch