What Are the Stages of Losing Weight When You're on a Diet?

A lot of people look for ways to bring balance to their weight from time to time. They often find famous and popular diets or weight loss plans to follow and try. But sometimes, after days and perhaps even weeks or months, barely any changes are noticed, which can get frustrating and confusing. Sometimes weight is actually lost, but the body feels weak to there's a lot of sagging in the skin. So today we decided to take you on a step-by-step tour of stages of weight loss in a healthy and proper way.

What do the stages of weight loss mean?

In the beginning, you should know that with any healthy and proper diet, the effect must gradually appear on the body, whether it's with weight loss or gain. So in the event that you're dieting in order to lose some kilos, you should know that this is a process that takes place in several stages and not overnight as you would expect. This is what you will learn more about in the following lines.

Stages of weight loss with dieting

The first stage: burning glycogen and excess water

The body contains a sugar called glycogen, and it is a form of energy storage ready to provide the body with energy in whatever activity it does, even when thinking. Glycogen is stored in the liver and muscles. So, with the beginning of a diet and the reduction of calories that a person consumes, the body begins to burn the glycogen storage in the liver and a small percentage of what is in the muscles. But don't worry, it will not completely empty your glycogen storage, as long as you do not expose your body to a state of deprivation and you continue to exercise. It is just a small percentage, and once it is lost, the body moves on to burning fats.

In the same period - the first couple of weeks - the body also begins to get rid of excess water. Although this feels comfortable, it can sometimes be dangerous, due to the possibility of dehydration in your body. Therefore, it is recommended to always drink about 3 liters of water a day to compensate the body for what it loses from the stored water.

So you could start to notice that your weight on the scale is starting to change, but that does not mean that you are losing fat.

The second stage: fat burning and muscle building

Some may think that this stage is the most difficult, but it is actually the best. As long as you didn't expose yourself to any deprivation in the first period of dieting, you can be rest assured that this stage will be easy. In it, your body switches from burning glycogen and getting rid of excess water to burning fat and building muscle. Perhaps the only thing that you could struggle with at this stage is feeling hungry a lot. Therefore, we recommend that you eat healthy snacks, like an apple and moderate amounts of nuts.

Also, you will notice at this stage, that your clothes are started to feel more loose and your body will start to look slightly slimmer. This doesn't necessarily mean that your weight on the scale will vary. You may have developed muscles that caused an increase in weight, but you could definitely see a different in how your body feels and looks.

The third stage: weight stabilization

Contrary to what many people think, the stage of steadfastness in weight and the sudden slow burning of fat is frustrating, but according to doctors, it is a healthy stage. During the first and second stages, the body loses continuously, like it's running a race without stopping. So suddenly it feels the need to pause, take a break and recover in energy. At this stage, doctors always advise that you stay balanced and healthily conscious of the amount of food you're eating.

Fourth stage: recovery of the metabolism process

As you restore your metabolism, your body will rehydrate and replenish its glycogen storage, and your measurements or weight will increase. So, all you have to do here is to regain your energy and continue the lifestyle and diet that you've followed from the start. After a while, the body will start to process what's happening and lose more kilograms.

What is the duration of each stage of weight loss during dieting?

In fact, there is no specific duration for each stage, it is due to a lot of things. These include the diet that you follow, the physical effort you exert, as well as the health and hormonal status of the body, among other things. And because not all bodies are the same, there is no fixed duration.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @helenowen