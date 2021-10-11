The Game Changing Blush Technique That Will Lift and Shape Your Face

We don’t know of a makeup junkie who doesn’t love blush, or we do, but it doesn’t make any sense in our heads. Blush has been traditionally used for centuries and was once upon a time extracted from fruits and flower petals to use their natural dyes, it’s one of our favorite makeup products, as it does not just wake our skin up a little bit or provide a glow or rosiness, but can also help shape the face. We have never really questioned the way we apply blush before. Blush traditionally was concentrated on the apples of our cheeks (unflattering for some), and only recently have we considered what it might be doing for our face contour. Instead, why not use the blush the same way we use darker powder shades to contour, and add definition to the face? Here is how to use blush to shape your face and even lift the natural contours and position of the face.

The Top 10 Middle Eastern Brands to up Your Beauty and Skincare Game



The blush face lift trick you need in your life:

When done correctly, it can give the illusion of cheekbones that are higher up on the face. It is the placement of the blush itself that can really help do so, this method, which is not exactly new but has been used by makeup artists for a while now, has gone viral all-over social media. It’s simple, but we can’t believe it. Have we really been applying blush wrong this entire time? The face lift trick is an honest to god gamechanger and has revolutionized the way we wear blush for good. We’re obsessed.

We Found the Best 5 Tiktok Eyebrow Hacks...You're Welcome!



Check out this instagram reel to see the technique we've been loving:

Don’t focus on the apple: Applying blush to the apple, which is the roundest part of our face, doesn’t really go well with most people’s face shape. (For example, people with round faces, as it further rounds the face, or people with flat cheeks) This drags the face down and creates the illusion of a saggier face. Place the product on the cheekbones: Placing it onto the cheekbones directly, will help with the shaping of not just your cheekbones, but the definition of your face in general. C-shape technique: We sense some confusion, here we mean to apply blush the way you already apply highlighter (if you do that is). This means applying from the edge of the eyebrow to the top of the cheekbones. Start at the temples and drag the blush lightly across the high points of your cheekbones until you reach the middle of the cheek. Use blush and contour in the same place: This is essentially what we are doing by using this unique technique to wear blush, as we are using blush in areas that are not just our natural contours of the face, but where we apply our bronzer and contour products. Blush contouring actually makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

How To Layer Your Blush

