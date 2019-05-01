2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup latest eyeshadow color trends 2019 mainimage

| by Jasmine Kamal

Make Your Eyes Pop with 2019's Bright Eyeshadow Color Trends

Eyeshadow colors are one of the most captivating and fun elements of beauty. For me, I believe that beauty emanates from the eyes. For the longest time Kajal and eyeliner was a woman's way to enhance and bring out her eyes. Recently, since the '80s has made it's return to fashion, women and beauty trends have shifted to bright, pops of eyeshadow. 

With summer approaching, I started following makeup trends, especially eye makeup. I noticed the strong impact of colorful eyeshadow on the makeup world. Among the latest eyeshadow trends, was yellow, green, pink and blue eyeshadow, which emphasize, brighten and flatter the eyes. We know that these colors might seem a little scary and intimidating to try, but we talked before about how you can make a bright eyeshadow color like yellow wearable, so don't hesitate to give it a try. 

Below are some bright eyeshadow makeup looks that fit the latest eyeshadow trends. Rummage around your makeup stash and start playing around with color for summer.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @lisaeldridgemakeup

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!


Instagram: @glambyariboo
Instagram: @glambyariboo
Instagram: @glambyariboo
Instagram: @glambyariboo
Instagram: @ayesha__i
Instagram: @ayesha__i
Instagram: @ayesha__i
Instagram: @ayesha__i
Instagram: @mybeautybreakdown
Instagram: @mybeautybreakdown
Instagram: @mybeautybreakdown
Instagram: @mybeautybreakdown
2019 latest summer eyeshadow trends
2019 latest summer eyeshadow trends
2019 latest summer eyeshadow trends
2019 latest summer eyeshadow trends
Instagram: @lolosgoodlooks
Instagram: @lolosgoodlooks
Instagram: @lolosgoodlooks
Instagram: @lolosgoodlooks
Instagram: @rachelhiltonmakeup
Instagram: @rachelhiltonmakeup
Instagram: @rachelhiltonmakeup
Instagram: @rachelhiltonmakeup
Instagram: @makeupbyantrikonstantinou
Instagram: @makeupbyantrikonstantinou
Instagram: @makeupbyantrikonstantinou
Instagram: @makeupbyantrikonstantinou
Instagram: @juila.paslawska
Instagram: @juila.paslawska
Instagram: @juila.paslawska
Instagram: @juila.paslawska
Instagram: @makeupbymahya
Instagram: @makeupbymahya
Instagram: @makeupbymahya
Instagram: @makeupbymahya
Instagram: @makeeupadict
Instagram: @makeeupadict
Instagram: @makeeupadict
Instagram: @makeeupadict
Instagram: @lisaeldridgemakeup
Instagram: @lisaeldridgemakeup
Instagram: @lisaeldridgemakeup
Instagram: @lisaeldridgemakeup
Instagram: @blinkbeauty
Instagram: @blinkbeauty
Instagram: @blinkbeauty
Instagram: @blinkbeauty
Instagram: @alessiarux
Instagram: @alessiarux
Instagram: @alessiarux
Instagram: @alessiarux

You might also like




Tags: Eye makeup  Makeup  Makeup trends  Makeup trends 2019  Blue eyeshadow  Colorful eyeshadow  Eye shadow  Eyeshadow  Color trends  Colorful  Pop of color  Purple  Blue  Beauty  Beauty trends 2019  Summer beauty 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑