Make Your Eyes Pop with 2019's Bright Eyeshadow Color Trends

Eyeshadow colors are one of the most captivating and fun elements of beauty. For me, I believe that beauty emanates from the eyes. For the longest time Kajal and eyeliner was a woman's way to enhance and bring out her eyes. Recently, since the '80s has made it's return to fashion, women and beauty trends have shifted to bright, pops of eyeshadow.

With summer approaching, I started following makeup trends, especially eye makeup. I noticed the strong impact of colorful eyeshadow on the makeup world. Among the latest eyeshadow trends, was yellow, green, pink and blue eyeshadow, which emphasize, brighten and flatter the eyes. We know that these colors might seem a little scary and intimidating to try, but we talked before about how you can make a bright eyeshadow color like yellow wearable, so don't hesitate to give it a try.

Below are some bright eyeshadow makeup looks that fit the latest eyeshadow trends. Rummage around your makeup stash and start playing around with color for summer.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @lisaeldridgemakeup