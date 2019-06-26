2
Beauty

| by Omneya Hossam

These Body Shimmers Will Add Instant Glow and Bronze to Your Skin

Summer is all about tan, glow, and sun kissed skin. The best thing about these three is that you can get them instantly and not have to wait for your skin to change.

There are many products that give you instant glow, bronze or both and you just can’t miss out on them this summer. Today we have the body shimmers that you should try out this summer.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @negin_mirsalehi

Got any makeup or skin care questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that!


Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
1 of 7
Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
Comes in two shades. Imitates that sun-kissed skin you want in addition to its great scent.
Moroccan Oil Instant Radiance Shimmering Body Oil
2 of 7
Moroccan Oil Instant Radiance Shimmering Body Oil
Shimmer oil plus argan oil equals bronze and moisture!
Patrick TA Major Glow Body Oil
3 of 7
Patrick TA Major Glow Body Oil
It is indeed major glow and it has vitamin C and collagen to benefit your skin.
Fenty Beauty Body Lava Illuminizer
4 of 7
Fenty Beauty Body Lava Illuminizer
This product gives Rihanna her glow, imagine what it would do to your skin.
Monoi Body Glow By Nars
5 of 7
Monoi Body Glow By Nars
This body shimmer by Nars introduces a rich glowy bronze and deep hydration to your skin.
The Body Shop Honey Bronze
6 of 7
The Body Shop Honey Bronze
This shimmery oil is very very bronzy and the honey in it will keep your skin hydrated.
Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse
7 of 7
Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse
Besides the incredible smell, the dry oil in the shimmer edition is a brilliant invention and a must have for the summer.





