How to Pick the Right Foundation for Dry Skin and Fix Dry Patches

Today we'll be giving you a guide on how to pick the right foundation for your skin type. Dry skin, like any other skin type, needs certain care and guidelines when it comes to makeup. So, we're going to be discussing some of the problems you might be facing are, how to pick the right foundation for dry skin, the best foundations for dry skin and how to fix dry patches after foundation.

Foundation problems for people with dry skin:

1. The foundation can look flaky because of dryness.

2. Foundations can also cling onto dry patches on the skin, making them more visible and causing that flakiness.

3. It could also look tight, cakey and un-natural because the skin is dry and so the foundation doesn't blend and sink well into the skin.

4. You could also find that you're experiencing a lot of redness, which could be another problem for people with dry skin, that might show through the foundation.

How to pick the right foundation for dry skin:

1. You need to be picky while choosing the right foundation and do your research looking for trusted reviews by people who have dry skin and see what works for them.

2. Also everyone's skin is different and reacts differently to products, so make sure you ask for samples and try things out yourself. Wear it throughout the day to see what works for you before investing in the full sized product.

3. Liquid and creamy foundations with a hydrating formula should, more often than not, be your pick.

4. Also it is important to try to fix the problem from the source and work on your skin care to get rid of this dryness.

5. Moisturize your skin daily, twice a day.

6. Also make sure you exfoliate your skin once a week gently to get rid of dead skin and smooth out those dry patches.

Best foundations for dry skin:

This is a lightweight, medium to full coverage foundation. It is recommended for dry skin as it doesn't cling on to dry patches, despite having a matte airbrushed finish.

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation

This is known for giving a radiant, glowy and healthy finish. It is also lightweight and hydrating, great for people who love a natural and sheer finish.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

This foundation actually has hyaluronic acid, which is music to anyone's ears, especially those with dry skin. It should look dewy but not too oily. Try applying it over a light moisturizer for extra hydration.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

Hydrating is in its name, so yes it's designed to be light and natural looking, but should give medium coverage. It also has grape seed oil and has gotten some really good reviews.

How to fix dry patches after foundation:

1. If you haven't applied bronzer, highlighter, powder or anything else on top of your foundation, you can take a really small drop of your foundation and mix it in with your face oil. After it's mixed, very gently dab it on the dry patch.

2. You can also just take very little drops of your face oil and dab it over the dry patch using a damp beauty blender.

3. Throughout the day if your dry patch becomes visible, you can try a little DIY quick fix by using a clear lip balm or moisturizer. Take a very small amount and very lightly dab onto the dry patch, blending it ever so slightly.

4. Also if you have a very creamy concealer, you can keep it in your bag and use it to touch up dry patches the same way.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @rocky_barnes