Summer 2019
| by Farida Abdel Malek

Try Colored Mascaras to Make Your Eye Color Brighter and Learn How to DIY It

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Try Colored Mascaras to Make Your Eye Color Brighter and Learn How to DIY It

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Beauty trends keep moving further and further into a brighter field and I'm loving that. Colored mascaras are one of the most underrated makeup products for making the eye color pop. People usually for a blue mascara because it is one of the most universally flattering colors, but there are so many colors you can play around with that can make your eye color look stunning.

Here are some makeup brands that make cool colored mascaras that you can try out and find here:

1. Maybelline Great Lash Mascara.
2. YSL Mascara Vinyl Couture.
3. Loreal Voluminous Original Mascara.
4. Sephora Collection Volume ON Mascara. 
5. ColourPop BFF Mascara.


You can also DIY a colored mascara at home with this simple trick by NikkieTutorials that I can't wait to try. 

Tip: You can try applying a mascara primer before following her makeup hack, it help give you lashes some lift and volume, as well an intensifying the color. 


Main Image Credits: Instagram @kathleenlights

Got any makeup or skin care questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!


