Soft Effortless Makeup Looks You Can Wear Inspired by Cannes 2019

With every red carpet, we keep an eye on celebrity looks, from their glamorous hairstyles all the way to their red carpet shoes. They make the job easy, for the looks are always stunning and you can't not talk about it. This is exactly what happened during this year's 72nd Cannes 2019 red carpet for the opening night.

As usual, the night was extravagant and glamorous, we've seen designer gowns, diverse colors, and hairstyles. However, today we want to talk about are the delicate, elegant and soft-looking makeup looks they wore on the red carpet.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @grail_official