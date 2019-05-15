2
Soft Effortless Makeup Looks You Can Wear Inspired by Cannes 2019

by Jasmine Kamal

Soft Effortless Makeup Looks You Can Wear Inspired by Cannes 2019

With every red carpet, we keep an eye on celebrity looks, from their glamorous hairstyles all the way to their red carpet shoes. They make the job easy, for the looks are always stunning and you can't not talk about it. This is exactly what happened during this year's 72nd Cannes 2019 red carpet for the opening night. 

As usual, the night was extravagant and glamorous, we've seen designer gowns, diverse colors, and hairstyles. However, today we want to talk about are the delicate, elegant and soft-looking makeup looks they wore on the red carpet.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @grail_official

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria wore Smokey purple eye shadow tones and chose one of these shades as a lipstick. Image Credits: Pascal Le Segretain.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning didn’t give up her bold red lipstick and wore it with silver eyeshadow and a simple thin eyeliner. Image Credits: Getty Images.
Mariam Uzerli
Mariam Uzerli
The Turkish star walked the red carpet with a natural look, with all the tones being nude and soft. Image Credits: Getty Images.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's look was the one that grabbed most of our attention. She wore a classic red lipstick, with a graphic winged eyeliner and a bit of highlighter on her cheekbones. Image Credits: Getty Images
Julian Moore
Julian Moore
Julian Moore's went for a warm everyday look. She wore a sheer pink lipstick and went for smokey eye makeup with heavy falsies for balance. Image Credits: Getty Images
Izabel Goulart
Izabel Goulart
The supermodel picked purple too as the theme color of her look. She wore a softer take on a smokey look, but went for a dark shade as lipstick and a darker shade for the smokey eye-shadow which matched her dress perfectly. Image Credits: Getty Images.



