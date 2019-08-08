2
Beauty

by The Fustany Team

10 Nail Polish Colors That Will Match All Your Eid Looks

After you've done your Eid shopping, and you've decided on your Eid looks, it's time to think about your nails! What nail polish color would you go for? I know you'll be having your manicure/pedicure appointment soon, so here are 10 nail polish colors for Eid vacation that'll match all your occasions.

So, scroll through to find a selection of nail polish colors that can last you throughout the Eid holiday, and can match with almost all your Eid looks. From red nail polish to nude nail polish and other shades that are more a statement, get to know which nail polish colors can create the perfect coordination with all your Eid outfits. First here's a little tip on which nail polish to wear to which Eid occasion:

Nude, Mauve, Metallic, Red & Oxblood Nail Polish

These colors are somewhat the classics. You might prefer to wear these colors for dinner outings, gatherings, meeting the in laws and formal events. They're chic and there's no risk of going wrong

Coral, Pink, Orange, Mint & White

Even though these colors will suit a lot of looks and are perfect for the time of the year, these brights are actually perfect for a vacation sunny getaway and your 'by the beach or pool' looks. They look great with a tan but are also chic enough to suit you night look. 


Main Image Credits: Instagram @welovecoco

You'll find everything you need to know to make your nails look pretty in our Nails section here.


1 of 10
Instagram: @welovecoco
2 of 10
Instagram: @sally_hansen
3 of 10
Instagram: @klpolish
4 of 10
Instagram: @zoyanailpolish
5 of 10
6 of 10
7 of 10
8 of 10
9 of 10
10 of 10
