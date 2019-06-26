2
Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas how to wear rompers to every occasion main image

| by Omneya Hossam

Love Jumpsuits? You Will Adore These Rompers That Fit for All Occasions

Rompers are a great invention, they are basically short jumpsuits which makes them even cuter. Rompers are a great choice for the perfect summery modern look and they're amazing on beach vacations.

They are very easy to find and comfortable to wear. You can wear them everywhere because they can be made for evening looks just as well as casual day look. I will tell you about all the types and styles so you can wear rompers to any occasion from now on.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @mango.outfits

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Casual Daytime
1 of 11
Casual Daytime
Those rompers are usually in light or pastel colors. You can wear them to the any daylight outing. Image Credits: Instagram @mango.outfits
Casual Daytime
2 of 11
Casual Daytime
Image Credits: Instagram @mango.outfits
Casual & Minimal
3 of 11
Casual & Minimal
If you are a minimalist, go for something simple and basic like linen. Image Credits: Instagram @mayaeco
Casual & Minimal
4 of 11
Casual & Minimal
Image Credits: Instagram @mayaeco
Beach
5 of 11
Beach
Rompers can be worn to the beach as well, they’re usually more open, flowy and made from smooth fabrics. Image Credits: Instagram @opio.official
Beach
6 of 11
Beach
Image Credits: Instagram @opio.official
Weddings
7 of 11
Weddings
If you are attending a wedding or an engagement party go for an embellished one made out of ornate fabrics. Image Credits: Via Pinterest
Daytime Weddings
8 of 11
Daytime Weddings
These are perfect for beach parties. Image Credits : Instagram @mango.outfits
Party
9 of 11
Party
Go for a bold shaky romper if you're going to a party or a special event for amazing dance moves. Image Credits: Missguided
Casual & Comfortable
10 of 11
Casual & Comfortable
For a lazy day pick a simple romper in any color that makes you feel good. Image Credits: Instagram @nouraridaofficial
Formal Occasions
11 of 11
Formal Occasions
Believe it or not, you can wear it to a business meeting. All you have to do is pick one in a neutral, chic color with a modern formal fit. Image Credits: Instagram @modafiteg





