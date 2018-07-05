Summer 2018
Beauty Header image fustany beauty nails blue nail polish beach side blues manimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Pick Dreamy Blue Beach Side Nail Polish to Complete Your Vacation Look

You know that perfect moment when you finally see the beach and you dip your toes in the water and your feet seeps into the sand? You know what makes that moment even better? When you look down and see the perfect pedicure of blue mermaid-like nails that blends perfectly into the water.

If you're craving that kind of perfection, here are some blue nail polish shades that are like the ocean/pool in a bottle. Pick your favorite and head to the salon before your summer getaway.

1. Zoya Professional Laquer in Oceane

undefined


2. Nails Inc London in Ocean Ever After

undefined


3Nails Inc London in Mermaid Parade

undefined


4. Catrice Cosmetics ICONails Gel Lacquer in I Need Vitamin Sea (44)

undefined


5. KL Polish in Matanzas

undefined


6. KL Polish in Ocean Drive

undefined

7. L'oreal Gold Dust Color Riche Nail Color in Pop The Bubbles (142)

undefined

Source: Temptalia


Main Image Credits: Instagram @klpolish

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!



Tags: Glitter nails  Nail polish  Nail products  Metallic nails  Nail trends  Nails 2018  Nails  Pool party  Beach  Beach essentials  Vacation  Summer  Summer 2018  Summer beauty 


