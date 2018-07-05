Pick Dreamy Blue Beach Side Nail Polish to Complete Your Vacation Look

You know that perfect moment when you finally see the beach and you dip your toes in the water and your feet seeps into the sand? You know what makes that moment even better? When you look down and see the perfect pedicure of blue mermaid-like nails that blends perfectly into the water.

If you're craving that kind of perfection, here are some blue nail polish shades that are like the ocean/pool in a bottle. Pick your favorite and head to the salon before your summer getaway.

1. Zoya Professional Laquer in Oceane





2. Nails Inc London in Ocean Ever After





3. Nails Inc London in Mermaid Parade





4. Catrice Cosmetics ICONails Gel Lacquer in I Need Vitamin Sea (44)





5. KL Polish in Matanzas











6. KL Polish in Ocean Drive





7. L'oreal Gold Dust Color Riche Nail Color in Pop The Bubbles (142)





Source: Temptalia





Main Image Credits: Instagram @klpolish

