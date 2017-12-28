Beauty Header image article main five cool ways to revamp your dark manicure republish

Five Cool Ways to Revamp Your Dark Manicure

Winter is already here, and you're probably wondering how you can wear your dark nail polish differently this season. For that, I've spent some time on Pinterest, and found five cool ways to wear dark nail polish.

From simple glitter nail art to an edgy french manicure, you'll find these ideas to revamp your dark manicure very easy and doable. Go bold with your nails, and take a quick look at these cool ways to wear dark nail polish.

You'll find everything you need to know to make your nails look pretty in our Nails section here.

Black Cute Nail Art-Five Cool Ideas to Wear Dark Nail Polish This Fall

Black & White Lashes Nail Art

Blue & Gold Nail Polish-Five Cool Ideas to Wear Dark Nail Polish This Fall

Blue & Gold Nail Polish

French Manicure-Five Cool Ideas to Wear Dark Nail Polish This Fall

French Manicure

Glitter Nail Art-Five Cool Ideas to Wear Dark Nail Polish This Fall

Glitter Nail Art

Five Cool Ideas to Wear Dark Nail Polish This Fall

Half Moon Nail Art

