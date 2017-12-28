Five Cool Ways to Revamp Your Dark Manicure

Winter is already here, and you're probably wondering how you can wear your dark nail polish differently this season. For that, I've spent some time on Pinterest, and found five cool ways to wear dark nail polish.

From simple glitter nail art to an edgy french manicure, you'll find these ideas to revamp your dark manicure very easy and doable. Go bold with your nails, and take a quick look at these cool ways to wear dark nail polish.