How to make nail polish remover at home? Only a quick visit to your kitchen will do the trick! Lots of women don’t prefer to use acetone-based nail polish removers, as they may contain chemical substances, that can dry out the cuticles and cause skin irritation or dryness. If you’re looking for a more natural way to remove nail polish from your nails without using acetone, here are two (very easy!) recipes to make nail polish remover at home...



Vinegar with lemon

1. When you combine vinegar and lemon together, you can easily remove your nail polish! All you need is one lemon, squeezed and mixed with some vinegar. Place the tip of fingers in the mixture in a small bowl and leave them to sink in for around 20 seconds.

2. Go over your nails with a cotton pad right after you remove your hands from the vinegar and lemon mixture, and your nail polish will go away in no time.

3. Wash your hands with warm water to remove excess vinegar and lemon. This wa



P.S. If you're out of lemon, you can use any citrus fruit like oranges for example.

Lemon with warm water

1. Another way to make nail polish remover at home, is to dip your hands in warm water for about 3 to 6 minutes, until the nail polish softens and starts cracking.

2. Afterwards, remove your nails from hot water and cut one lemon into two halves. Rub the lemon against your nails and your nail polish will go away immediately.

Photo Credits: Onefaceinamillion.com