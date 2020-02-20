2
The 7 Best Nail Care Products That You Must Buy Now

How many times have I complained that my hands are dry and my nails are always breaking without actually doing anything about it? A lot. The truth is nail care needs consistency, you want to see results then keep the products next to your bed and even set an alarm to remind you if you have to. 

Picking out what nail care products to buy can get a little overwhelming to let's keep it sweet and short with these 7 reviewed, loved and very popular nail care products to save you time internet surfing and store strolling. These have a little bit of everything because we want to make sure the hands look great too, because after all they are the canvas for your nails so let's polish up the whole package. Take a look...


Runway BB Base Coat
Runway BB Base Coat
A personal favorite of mine for when I've been biting my nails and need them to grow really fast and strongly. Having it on also makes them look strong and chicly polished.
Sephora Collection Crystal Nail File
Sephora Collection Crystal Nail File
This has been very popular for creating smoother edges than with using regular one and it doesn't break or peel the nails. It's also very durable.
OPI Pedicure Soak
OPI Pedicure Soak
This Top Rated Product by Total Beauty is incredible for making your feet look really healthy and pretty.
The Body Shop Almond Hand & Nail Cream
The Body Shop Almond Hand & Nail Cream
A body shop cult favorite for it's texture, smell and results. It moistures your hands and using it regularly really strengthens nails and smoothes cuticles.
Luna Emollient Cream For Hand & Heel
Luna Emollient Cream For Hand & Heel
This never leaves my mom's bedside drawer. It is a really thick consistency so it works wonders. It smoothes hands and nail area and is fast cuticle recovery product.
Essie Treat Love & Color Nail Polish & Strengthener
Essie Treat Love & Color Nail Polish & Strengthener
This is an Allure Beauty award winner. I actually own a product from this line and it really does repair and strengthen brittle nails while also giving them a healthy glow from a sheer color.
Burt's Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream
Burt's Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream
This smells and feels great. Fans of the product have claimed it is magical for cuticles and can even be used to help with little cuticle cuts.


