Here's Why Laser Hair Removal Can Still Work for Blondes

Body hair removal techniques used to put all ladies in a hassle, however, it became much easier nowadays after laser hair removal has taken over since it's safer, less painful and more permanent than other methods such as waxing, plucking, shaving, and electrolysis. This method was said to be not suitable/efficient for blonde ladies. That was true before, but now it is not.

How laser hair removal works:

First of all, it's crucial to understand how laser hair removal works. Laser waves target and destroy the hair follicle with a high intensity beam. That permanently removes the hair and at the same time saves the surrounding tissue. Usually, laser hair removal reduces the number of body hairs in the treated area. Never the less, some people may experience re-growth.

Why laser used to fail to remove blonde body hair:

Initially, pigment (intensity of the hair color) is what attracts the laser’s heat source. That's to say, a darker hair would attract laser more than a lighter one. The thing is, blonde hair does not have enough pigmentation in order to attract the laser’s heat which makes it hard for traditional laser hair removal equipment to be reliable for pale skin when projected on blonde or even gray hair. Also, there should be a dramatic distinction between the hair and skin colors; the laser has no problem identifying the hair follicle and effectively attacking it as long as this contrast occurs, and vice versa.

Why laser hair removal for fair skin & blonde hair now actually works:



As we all know, technology is developing a day after the other, and one of its gifts is that we're offered specially developed lasers that have been proven effective in removing unwanted hair for fair skinned and blonde haired women. The Alexandrite Laser works at a higher intensity than traditional lasers which blasts you with the pigment you need before you enjoy permanent hair reduction and removal.

Not only that, but there are also some newer laser technologies, like the Nd:YAG laser that can still successfully remove light-colored hair without having to dye it first. The reason is that the Nd:YAG laser has a longer wavelength, and is highly sensitive to all color and melanin. Accordingly, it can more precisely penetrate hair follicles without damaging surrounding tissue.



What to expect -as a blonde- from laser hair removal treatment:

Blonde hair removal patients are typically susceptible to the same risks and side effects that other patients are. Because of this, blonde-haired patients should be so prudent while researching hair removal methods. Talking to a professional hair removal provider before undergoing treatment is essential, and making sure they select the best hair removal laser and treatment for your specific skin conditions is extremely important. Choosing the right laser system greatly counts for your safety and the success of the whole procedure.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @lenaperminova