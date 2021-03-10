How to Get Rid of Rough Elbows and Knees

How rough are your elbows and knees? Usually elbows and knees are two body parts that tend to be more rough and dark than the rest of your skin. Since spring is on its way and you probably will bring out the shorter sleeves, skirts and swimsuits, give them some extra care and pamper yourself to get soft arms and legs. With these simple steps, you can get rid of rough elbows and knees.

1. Exfoliate regularly

We can't stress enough about the importance of exfoliation to your body, it actually does wonders. Exfoliation whether by dry brushing or using a body scrub helps your skin stay smooth by removing the dead cells and increasing your blood circulation, resulting in a healthy and glowing skin. Use a loofah or a brush in circular motion while showering to get rid of rough elbows and knees, you will feel the difference after a couple of times.

2. Don't forget to moisturize

Keeping your skin moisturized is important because it's a way of keeping your skin hydrated. It's essential that you drink at least eight glasses of water per day to maintain a healthy skin, but you should back that up by applying cream or baby oil to your elbows and knees on a daily basis to get rid of any rough skin.

3. Use some homemade remedies:

Most homemade remedies to get rid of rough elbows and knees contain lemon, for its ability to lighten dark skin spots and remove dead cells. The easiest way is to cut a lemon in half and rub it onto your elbows and knees for 10 minutes then wash it off, this could be done twice per week right before you shower.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @elodie