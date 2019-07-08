9 Body Washes and Shower Creams to Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Summer

Think about how many times you use your body wash over the week in the summer? A lot. Summer is when we shower many times during the day and use too much soap, which in turns makes our skin very dry. Using a hydrating body wash can make all the difference. A hydrating body wash is an absolute summer essential and it should have certain ingredients to help achieve that...

What to look for in a body wash?

When choosing your body wash you should be looking for hydrating ingredients like oils and butter. For example shea butter, argan oil, jojoba oil, almond oil, or milk and cream.

Vitamins are a great addition for hydration like vitamin E. for summer I would recommend you look for something with cucumber or aloe vera that’s both hydrating and freshening. Body washes that contain fruits like mango or watermelon are also perfect for the summer as they are hydrating and rich with vitamins and minerals.

To get the best results, don’t forget to moisturize after you get out of the shower or you can use a shower cream instead...

What is a shower cream and should I switch to it?

If you want to skip moisturizing or don’t have time to do it every shower, you can use a shower cream. The shower cream is a product that cleanses and deeply moisturizes your skin at the same time. It is time-saving and very handy on beach days, although we still recommend that you try as much as you can to moisturize often. Here are the best shower creams and shower gels that you can use this summer for beautiful hydrated skin.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @glossier