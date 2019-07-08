2
Beauty

| by Omneya Hossam

9 Body Washes and Shower Creams to Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Summer

Think about how many times you use your body wash over the week in the summer? A lot. Summer is when we shower many times during the day and use too much soap, which in turns makes our skin very dry. Using a hydrating body wash can make all the difference. A hydrating body wash is an absolute summer essential and it should have certain ingredients to help achieve that...

What to look for in a body wash?

When choosing your body wash you should be looking for hydrating ingredients like oils and butter. For example shea butter, argan oil, jojoba oil, almond oil, or milk and cream.

Vitamins are a great addition for hydration like vitamin E. for summer I would recommend you look for something with cucumber or aloe vera that’s both hydrating and freshening. Body washes that contain fruits like mango or watermelon are also perfect for the summer as they are hydrating and rich with vitamins and minerals.

To get the best results, don’t forget to moisturize after you get out of the shower or you can use a shower cream instead...

What is a shower cream and should I switch to it?

If you want to skip moisturizing or don’t have time to do it every shower, you can use a shower cream.  The shower cream is a product that cleanses and deeply moisturizes your skin at the same time. It is time-saving and very handy on beach days, although we still recommend that you try as much as you can to moisturize often. Here are the best shower creams and shower gels that you can use this summer for beautiful hydrated skin.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @glossier

Got any makeup or skin care questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!


The Body Shop Wild Argan Oil Shower Gel
1 of 9
The Body Shop Wild Argan Oil Shower Gel
Thanks to the Argan oil, this will keep your skin hydrated for a long period.
Dove Go Fresh Cucumber & Green Tea Body Wash
2 of 9
Dove Go Fresh Cucumber & Green Tea Body Wash
Very freshening and has detoxifying effects.
Nivea Care & Coconut Body Wash
3 of 9
Nivea Care & Coconut Body Wash
This has Jojoba oil, it's super hydrating and has an irresistible scent.
The Body Shop Shea Shower Cream
4 of 9
The Body Shop Shea Shower Cream
One of the best shower creams out there that will leave your skin soft and smooth.
Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash
5 of 9
Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash
This Dove body wash is deeply nourishing and very delicate and gentle on your skin.
Nivea Hydrating Shower Gel, Acai Berry and Powerfruit
6 of 9
Nivea Hydrating Shower Gel, Acai Berry and Powerfruit
Instantly softens your skin and smells fantastic.
Nuxe Face and Body Ultra-Rich Cleansing Gel Rêve de miel
7 of 9
Nuxe Face and Body Ultra-Rich Cleansing Gel Rêve de miel
Perfect for dry sensitive skin and smells like heaven.
Lush American Cream Shower Gel
8 of 9
Lush American Cream Shower Gel
Smells like vanilla and treats your skin they way it deserves.
Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash
9 of 9
Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash
An amazing body wash filled with oils that will lock the moisture in your skin.




Tags: Basic skincare  Summer skincare  Affordable skincare products  Skincare 101  Skincare products  Beauty  Beauty 101  Beauty essentials  Beauty products  Beauty tips  Shopping on a budget  The body shop  Nivea  Dove  Lush  Shea butter  Dehydrated skin  Almond oil  Argan oil  Body wash  Shower  Vitamin e  Natural oils 




