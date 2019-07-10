Which L’Oréal Pure Clay Facial Cleanser Should You Go for?

A facial cleanser is the most stable part of our skincare routine. When we don’t have the time or energy to do anything else for our skin, an end of the day cleanse or start of the day refreshing wash is the simplest way to give our skin some love, not to mention the importance of cleansing everyday of course.

This is Farida and Menna, 2 Fustany girls with different skin types and we’re going to be reviewing 2 of L’Oreal’s new Pure Clay Gel Cleansers. Farida has been testing out the Charcoal Detoxifying Clay Gel Wash and Menna the Eucalyptus Purify & Mattify Cleanser. Check out our reviews below to help you pick and choose which one to try out.







Farida: L’Oréal Pure Clay Charcoal Detoxifying Gel Wash









I was intrigued when I saw these in stores because I have an ongoing love affair with the L’Oreal Pure Clay Masks, so having something new and as important as a cleanser from this range was very intriguing. I’ve been using this twice a day, once in the morning and once at night and here are my thoughts so far:

What I look for in a cleanser...

I have combination skin (a mix between having some dryness and a bit of oiliness), so I’m always looking for something that gives me a deep cleanse, especially towards the end of the day to counteract the exposure to pollution which I’m very sensitive to. However, I also want my cleanser to not strip my skin of moisture and be a little hydrating.

Using the L'Oréal cleanser

This product aims to do to 3 things for the skin: cleanse, detoxify, and clarify. I have a lot of whiteheads and congested pores so detoxification and clarification are essential to my skincare routine. Using this day and night has shown me that it really does clean the skin. I would say my favorite thing about it is how clean and very refreshed my skin feels afterwards. However, I haven’t been taking care of my skin lately and have been barely moisturising, so I found that my skin does feel a bit dry after using the gel cleanser. So I would recommend moisturizing afterwards to counteract the deep cleansing that could bother you if you have dry or dehydrated skin. I also noticed that some of my clogged pores started breaking out which is expected when I use a detoxifying product. It happens because the product is extracting the built up dirt or congestion in the pores and releasing all that by cleaning them out, so I wasn’t surprised or bothered by that.

I started taking care of my skin more these past few days and have noticed the difference in my how my skin feels when using the cleanser, so the balance between feeding my skin and using the cleanser is good. I would, however, want to try another one from the range to see if I like it more or if I find it less stripping. I also like that it’s a big bottle of 150 ml because I hate having to worry about my cleanser running out. You also don’t need a lot of the product in a single cleanse so it will take you a while to finish it.







Menna: L'Oreal Pure Clay Purify Mattify Gel Wash

Trying to balancing my oily skin...

I used the Eucalyptus Purify & Mattify Cleanser twice a day, once in the morning and once at night. I’m usually careful with the products I use on my skin, especially my face because of how sensitive it can be. I have oily skin, and trying to maintain the oil without losing necessary moisture has always been a struggle. With this mattifying cleanser, I saw that it cleaned my face more efficiently while maintaining the softness of the skin. The cleanser didn’t strip my skin of moisture, but I still did moisturize after using it because I always use a moisturizer after I wash my face.



Scent & Removal

Another thing I really enjoyed is the eucalyptus smell, it’s important for me to not smell harsh scents when I use skincare products. The more natural the aroma, the more I enjoy using the product. Unlike most clay-based products, this one wasn’t hard to wash off. It’s removal was just as easy as its application, although I did find that the recommended pea-sized dosage was not sufficient to cover my face. All in all, I enjoyed this product and would not mind using it as a daily cleanser. It’s affordable, it’s accessible, and the size of the packaging is fair and will last you a while if you wash your face twice daily as I do.







So what’s the verdict?

If you have oily skin we think you should try out the Purify & Mattify Eucalyptus Cleanser for a good cleanse, but if you have congested pores and whiteheads then try out the Charcoal Detoxifying Gel Wash and tell us what you think, did they work for you? Did you try more than one? Which is your favorite?







Main Image Credits: Instagram @lorealskin