Art Lovers, You Can Now Express Your Love for Picasso with These Earrings

If you love art and would love to own something that looks like it was made just for you, then you will love this earrings trend. If you have an instagram account then you must have seen these abstract face earrings lying around a blogger's bedside table.



These are so special because they take the statement earrings trend to another level, you literally have a Picassoesque wire piece dangling from your ear, it doesn't get artsier than this.

Every piece can be unique and there are so many shapes and face figures you can find online to fit your personal taste. Take a look at these abstract face earrings and add them to your shopping list.

This earrings trend takes Picasso to accessories.