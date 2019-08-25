2
| by Farida Abdel Malek

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Take a Look at Why Camila Cabello Always Looks so Effortlessly Sexy...

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of Camila Cabello? For me, I find myself in an interesting intersection between sexy and cute 'girl next door'. With focusing on her style, I got very interested to dissect what it is about Camila's style that is so relatable, effortless but extremely sexy. As I looked through her pictures, a few things started to come up and I wanted to talk about them because Camila Cabello's style is great gateway for girls looking for a flirty but subtle and 'I woke up like this' wardrobe. 

Wearing White

Camila Cabello's stylist Jennifer Mazur mentioned to Billboard that white is probably Camila's favorite color, which to me made a lot of sense for several reasons. First of all, she looked great in white, it really compliments her skin tone, body and she wears it really well. Second of all white in fashion is great because it has a lot elegance and femininity to it but can also be extremely sexy. 

Bed Head Waves

For me Camila hair is a huge part of her style, it completely makes the outfits she wears. Her hair style is sexy, flirty, incredibly flattering and adds effortlessness to any look she has on, even her red carpet looks. Her messy, beach waves give off the bed head look that so many people are after, and her side bangs slightly fall next to her eyes and are flirty and incredibly flattering. 

Girl Next Door

A lot of people are very interested in Camila Cabello's casual street style looks. She really perfects that balance between cute and sexy and knows how to own her pettiness. She loves wearing loose dresses and active wear and keeps it easy and simple. She wears hoop earrings with almost everything, which are, again, incredibly flattering and sexy with her hair.

Elegance Is Sexy

Camila's stylist described her style as "Modern-chic, sultry, tasteful, and elegant." She talked about how Camila is a great example of sexy elegance and I totally agree. It's like having this balance in her outfits that feels so well rounded and her red carpet looks are always very sexy, but with that beautiful feminine and elegant twist to it. 

Take a look at some of Camila Cabello's looks below...

Main Image Credits: Instagram @camila_cabello


