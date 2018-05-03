Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style queen rania casual chic looks 2018 mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Queen Rania Just Showed Us That Tracksuits Are in for Royal Attire

We've all seen what Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wear performing royal duties, and we know really well the typical royal fashion. But Queen Rania just showed us that rules can always bend for the sake of fashion and comfort.

Queen Rania shocked the world when she posted an Instagram photo of her wearing a tracksuit, but get this, she still looks as classy and royal as ever. We hunted down her best casual looks and it's obvious than always add the royal touch to casual and it always looks cool put also perfectly put together.

Track Jacket: Roberto Rodriguez

Track Pants: Fendi

Instagram: @queenraniastyle

