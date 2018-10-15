2
Fashion Header image fustany fashion news azza fahmy jewellery at the gouna film festival mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

An Insight into the Stories Behind the Azza Fahmy Jewelry at GFF

Azza Fahmy has always been an icon to Egyptian cinema and to world class fine jewelry. The designs are recognized for their uniqueness and signature oriental touch. To further exemplify their mark on Egyptian film, there wasn't a better opportunity than to open a store in Gouna during El-Gouna Film Festival this year.

undefined

Their history with Cinema Jewelry goes way back since the '70s when Azza Fahmy designed pieces especially for Soad Hosny's character in the movie Shafika w Metwally. The collections are always inspired by cultural or historical themes, and some iconic Egyptian women that have inspired entire collections like Um Kulthum and Taheya Karioka.

undefined

undefined

We talked to the team about the festival and the closest celebrities to the brand and the stories behind the incredible pieces worn at the event. To them, one of the most special pieces that appeared on the red carpet was the drop-shaped turquoise necklace that was worn by Yousra at the opening ceremony after party, this is a huge, all gold necklace adorned with striking 200Kt Turquoise stones. What is very special about it, is that Amina Ghali, the head designer, designed the whole necklace based on stones she found in India, whereas normally she designs first, then buys the adequate stones.

undefined

Their aim is for each woman who chooses a piece to feel connected to it and to feel like it reflects her personality. The celebrities choose pieces that represent their taste and personality, while they recommend the pieces that match their outfits and are new pieces that they'd like people to see. Most of the celebrities that wore pieces are actually friends of the brand like Yousra, Raya Abirashed, and Shahira Fahmy.

undefined

The Inta Omry Ring that was a gift to Raya by Azza & her daughters when her daughter Lola was born.


All Image Credits: Instagram @azzafahmy

The world is changing everyday and you don't want to miss Fustany's twist through our News section.


Instagram: @azzafahmy
1 of 12
Instagram: @azzafahmy
Instagram: @azzafahmy
2 of 12
Instagram: @azzafahmy
Yousra in Youssef Chaine's 'Al Mohager' wearing Azza Fahmy’s designs.
Instagram: @azzafahmy
3 of 12
Instagram: @azzafahmy
Nardine Farag in the limited edition Diamond Hand of Fatma earrings.
Instagram: @azzafahmy
4 of 12
Instagram: @azzafahmy
Instagram: @azzafahmy
5 of 12
Instagram: @azzafahmy
Raya Abirached at the GFF opening ceremony wearing Azza Fahmy's Crescent & StarMoon earrings and the Gold Snake Bangle.
Instagram: @azzafahmy
6 of 12
Instagram: @azzafahmy
Nahed El Sebai wearing the Turquoise artistic necklace at the closing ceremony of the GFF
Instagram: @azzafahmy
7 of 12
Instagram: @azzafahmy
Yousra at the GFF wearing the limited edition Snake Bangle and Happiness Ring.
Instagram: @azzafahmy
8 of 12
Instagram: @azzafahmy
Actress Shahira Fahmy in the stunning Peacock Collar at the GFF opening ceremony.
Instagram: @azzafahmy
9 of 12
Instagram: @azzafahmy
Mariam El Khosht wearing the Gold Bow earrings and Wonders of Nature ring.
Instagram: @azzafahmy
10 of 12
Instagram: @azzafahmy
Instagram: @azzafahmy
11 of 12
Instagram: @azzafahmy
Laila Eloui in Azza Fahmy’s designs in the 1997 classic 'Al Masser' by Youssef Chahine.
Instagram: @azzafahmy
12 of 12
Instagram: @azzafahmy



