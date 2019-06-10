2
Nike Uses for the First Time a Curvy Mannequin in London

by Jasmine Kamal

Nike Uses for the First Time a Curvy Mannequin in London

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Nike is moving forward towards a better future and understanding of women as they introduced a plus size mannequin in their store display in London. The mannequin displays a classic black nike set of leggings and a sports bra, that every women needs in her closet.

A sportswear brand with sizes and fits for curvy women may seem like a common thing, but women actually still look to this day to find sportswear that is comfortable and tailored for their body type. Nike have an entire line curated for curvy women which gained them a lot of popularity, trust and respect from all types of consumers across many platforms. 

Nike was also praised when they brought for the first time their sportswear line for hijabis, pro hijab, with a campaign featuring hijabi athletes.

The world is changing every day and you don't want to miss Fustany's twist on our News section.



