Calling all the free-spirited, summer-loving, fashionable women out there; your favorite time of the year is almost here. It is time to kiss your pullovers and jackets goodbye and get ready to rock some light, breezy outfits. Although summer is all about colors and bright shades that reflect the warmth of the sun and the lively sky, this season is more about comfort and minimalism and we’re so here for it. That said, let’s get into it. Since summer is coming: here are 10 neutral summer outfit ideas for every fashionable woman out there, so read on and have fun.

When we say neutral, we’re talking about calm, basic shades that can create everyday outfits to extravagant night-out apparel.

Here are 10 summer stylish outfits for every part of your day:

1. White Midi Dress and Nude Sandals

Probably, every woman owns a white casual dress because of its effortless simplicity and elegance. Pair this white dress of yours with nude sandals or mules that can be perfect for all seasons. A midi shirt dress can also do the dress thanks to its flowy, casual shape. Wear this outfit on weekends or even to work (you can pair it with a belt and classic bag to make it look more formal).

2. Black Overalls and Neutral T-Shirt

A black overall is a simple yet chic piece that can make the rest of your outfit stand out. Style yours over a neutral tee (it can be black, white, brown, beige, or whatever you like) for an everyday look that you can easily reach for. Round off this look with a pair of black sandals or sneakers for cool-girl vibes or slick heels to transform it into a casual chic look.

3. White Crop Top and Cream Flare Jeans

When in doubt, wear white! Monochromatic looks are super trendy and elegant and what’s better than white on white combo? Show off that little belly button piercing you’ve been dying to reveal with any crop top of your choosing. Try to choose a top that accentuates your upper body and fits your body shape and pair it with white flare jeans that don't fail to catch everyone’s attention.

4. Black Knee-Length Skirt and Nude Top

A black knee-length skirt in your wardrobe is a gem. You can create countless outfits using this skirt, pairing it with different tops and creating distinctive outfits all year long. Wear any nude top with your black skirt and style it however you want.

5. White Tank Top, Black Pants, Black Hat

The black and white combo never goes wrong; these colors were created to go together, so it’s a universal go-to combo. To jazz up your outfit a bit, try to pair it with a black hat. This small addition can truly make your whole look more stylish and unique.

6. Gray Tunic and Basic Pants

Nothing beats an oversized top on a sunny, hot summer’s day, especially when it’s gray. Choosing a top in neutral gray creates endless styling opportunities, so this can be your forever favorite top. Pairing it with jeans or white pants adds a touch of elegance and makes the whole outfit stand out.

7. Beige Tank Dress and White Buttoned Shirt

This outfit looks very cute and casual. As soon as you put it on, you’ll feel like you’re ready to go on a picnic. The tank dress accentuates your curves and makes your entire look more feminine and sophisticated. The white top is a funky addition, especially when you tie a knot at your waist making it look thin and slim.

8. Off-white Jumpsuit and Bamboo Bag

This jumpsuit is perfect for brunch or morning outings with the girls. The bamboo is a fresh addition that makes your entire look belong to summer. Any footwear can go perfectly with this amazing outfit; it’s up to you to make it casual by choosing white sneakers or turn it into casual chic by slipping on cream wedges.

9. Maxi Cream Dress and Straw Bag

If you’re looking for something easy, effortlessly stunning, and practical, look no further than a maxi cream dress. Wear it with a straw bag to live the full summer experience. This dress can fit several occasions. This can be your ultimate beach dress or it can fit a perfect night out with the girls if you pair it with heels or wedges.

10. Monochrome Nude Shades

When you want to keep it simple but chic, monochromatic outfits are the answer. Choose whichever neutral color and try to match it with different shades. If your top is beige, you can go for camel pants or light brown.

Finally, neutral shades are not exclusive to specific seasons. You can wear neutral shades whenever you like. Summer is great place to start since neutral shades allow you to look effortlessly stylish, practical, and elegant at the same time.