Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas lady day outfits 2018 mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

19 'Lazy Day' Outfits to Help You Run out the Door Quickly but Fashionably

Lazy days have the tendency to massively increase during the summer. It's hot and everyone's too tired and dehydrated to think too much about an outfit. 

You want something you can throw on quickly and easily and something that won't bother you on your day out. Usually that includes jeans and a t-shirt, which is true for the most part of these pictures below. 

But we thought to show you some even easier and lighter options among them. Those include loose dresses, wide legged bottoms and oversized white button down shirts.

Scroll down to take a look at some 'lazy day' outfits that say, "I just threw this on and ran out the door, but I still look really cute."

Main Image Credits: Instagram @sorayabakhtiar

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Instagram: @

Instagram: @alessandragl

Instagram: @

Instagram: @harperandharley

Instagram: @

Instagram: @sallyomo

Instagram: @

Instagram: @hannah_rasekh

Instagram: @

Instagram: @laurenelizabeth

Instagram: @

Instagram: @sauf.etc

Instagram: @

Instagram: @sorayabakhtiar

Instagram: @

Instagram: @dinatokio

Instagram: @

Instagram: @candicekellyxo

Instagram: @

Instagram: @ascia

Instagram: @

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @

Instagram: @imaanhammam

Instagram: @

Instagram: @salmaabudeif

Instagram: @

Instagram: @lanaelsahely

Instagram: @

Instagram: @fashionwithfaith

Instagram: @

Instagram: @harperandharley

Instagram: @

Instagram: @nouraridaofficial

Instagram: @

Instagram: @emitaz

Instagram: @

Instagram: @hannah_rasekh

Tags: Fashion 2018  Summer fashion 2018  Casual wear  Casual  Style  Style 101  Style tips  Style ideas  Lazy day outfits 


