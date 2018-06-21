19 'Lazy Day' Outfits to Help You Run out the Door Quickly but Fashionably

Lazy days have the tendency to massively increase during the summer. It's hot and everyone's too tired and dehydrated to think too much about an outfit.



You want something you can throw on quickly and easily and something that won't bother you on your day out. Usually that includes jeans and a t-shirt, which is true for the most part of these pictures below.

But we thought to show you some even easier and lighter options among them. Those include loose dresses, wide legged bottoms and oversized white button down shirts.

Scroll down to take a look at some 'lazy day' outfits that say, "I just threw this on and ran out the door, but I still look really cute."

Main Image Credits: Instagram @sorayabakhtiar