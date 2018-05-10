The White Shirt... A Timeless Wardrobe Staple That Can Be Styled in Many Ways

I don’t think there is anything more timeless, versatile and essential in a wardrobe more than a crisp white shirt. Throughout the years, it has been revisited by luxury designers, as well as high street retailers creating variations on its cuts and silhouettes of the ever classic white button down.

Thinking of this staple, iconic images pop into my head straight away, of some of the strongest fashion icons. Think Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’ and Sharon Stone in one of her most memorable Oscar looks. It is also definitely a trademark look for Carolina Herrera, Victoria Beckham, and Olivia Palermo!







In this article, I will show you 6 ways of how I style a white button down shirt.



1) Dress up a pair of striped track pants with a crisp shirt, and some pointy heels. This can even make a not so boring office look- because why not?



2) I said a white shirt, but I never said it has to be your own! Borrow your husband’s/father’s/brother’s shirt for an oversized look and wear it to the beach as a swimsuit coverup! Of course in linen is a double bonus:

a) it’s already creased, so you don’t need to worry about extra creasing!

b) linen is big this season, if being ‘on trend’ is your thing.

3) Roll the sleeves up and tuck it in denim bottoms (May that be a skirt, trousers, or shorts). Then pair it with either a pair of converse trainers for that model-off-duty look, or with open toe mules. This is absolutely versatile (have you noticed already that versatile is my favorite word in fashion ?)



4) Those long, smart shorts are such a great excuse to wear shorts in the city and not just on holiday. Again another versatile look that can be dressed up or down as per your choice of shoes and accessories.





5) Taking inspiration from Sharon Stone’s Oscars look, you can wear this look to a formal or dress-up event. Simply pair your white shirt with a more glamorous skirt. The choice of jewellery is key in this look to ensure it is elegant and classy. I would say keep the hairstyle simple, like a ponytail, low updo or slick straight hair.





6) Now for the slightly adventurous, the following are a few ways to wear your white shirt in unconventional ways.

I hope you’ve enjoyed this article! If you are inspired enough to try any of the looks, please send it to me or upload it on Instagram with the hashtag #mayarxfustanyinspo

