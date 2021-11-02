It warms my heart to discover local brands with high quality and eye-catching designs. And if you enjoy working out or like to incorporate workout gear into your daily life, you will find some gems in this article. Here are 9 local brands making the coolest workout gear.

1. Sigma Fit





Sigma fit is a sportswear brand. What's unique about their fabric is it's a tech-wear. Every product has its own distinct features that combine technology and trendy designs. So, if you're looking for a brand where you don't have to worry about the quality of the items you buy, go for Sigma Fit. You'll look and feel great. They even provide shoelaces so you don't have to worry about your shoelace coming undone while running. They've got you covered from head to toe.

2. Magma Sportswear





Magma Sportswear is another company that combines high-quality materials with cutting-edge technology to provide athletes with superior sportswear. Their designs are very colorful, and you will not be limited to wearing basic colors from them; instead, you will find a wide range of colors such as orange and purple, and more. So, if you want to stand out at your next yoga class in a brightly colored outfit, Magma is the way to go. feeling chili while running? They have very unique jacket designs that will keep you warm while also making you look fashionable.

3. Boddiction

“Dress it up, dress it down Boddiction becomes an everyday addiction.”

Say goodbye to your boring workout leggings because Boddiction has a wide range of unique designed leggings that will have you throwing away your old ones and buying new ones. Boddiction's main goal is to combine sportswear and active lifestyle fashion. Their timeless pieces, designed with clean lines and high-quality textiles, aim to adapt to daily life, making them a must-have for the athletic fashion oriented woman. Their most recent collection is made with a custom-made DRI FIT fabric that ensures a perfect fit and feel.

4. Izzy Apparel

“We at Izzy believe that no affordability should not dictate the level of quality a person should receive.”

Izzy was founded in 2016. They sell sportswear for men, women, and children. Guess what hijabi ladies out there? They have hijab-friendly workout wear because we all know how difficult it can be at times to find items that work with your hijab. Another feature that I believe is a great way to teach your children the value of sports is their Mother/Daughter Collection. It's a fantastic idea to encourage children to exercise by dressing like their mothers.

5. U Apparel

“Everyday U Everywhere”

If you're looking for workout tops with a unique twist, U Apparel is the place to go. They have a large selection of women's sportswear that will tempt you to start working out. One feature of their leggings that I really like is that they have pockets. You know how hard it is to find pockets in leggings, but they made the impossible possible.

6. Libra Sportswear





Libra Sportswear is making a name for themselves as innovators in modest sportswear. Yes, many modest hijabis struggle with sportswear because they want something comfortable to work out in that isn't too tight or too short. And that is exactly what Libra Sportswear did; they created the ideal line for the modest ladies. They even have different colored hijabs so you don't have to wear the same one to every workout class.

7. Revolt Sportswear





I present to you Revolt sportswear, which is made entirely of Egyptian cotton. They use anti-sweat and antibacterial technology, which is the ideal combination for any athlete. They have sportswear for both men and women. What I like about their sportswear is that it's not just a plain legging and sports bra; instead, it's filled with patterns and colors, which is a nice change from wearing all black to your workout class.

8. Sportaj Sportswear

“Witness the fitness”

This sportswear line is for Hijabi women who enjoy working out or wearing sportswear in their daily lives. Sportaj has very chic modest designs that give the impression that you're going out somewhere chic when you're actually going to work out. If you're going to the supermarket, you can wear matching sets. And the designs on their t-shirts are always one-of-a-kind, such as puffed sleeves or encouraging words to get you motivated to work out.

9. BF sportswear





BF sportswear is available for both men and women. Their sportswear line is very minimalistic, which is perfect for the ladies who prefer minimalistic workout outfits. Their designs are very durable, so if your workout sessions are intense, you will feel confident that you can take on any challenge in class.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @Magma, @Librasportswear, @Revolt.eg