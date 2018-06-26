How to Be a Supermama That Can Get Ready in Less Than 5 Minutes

Supermamas out there, we know you have little to no time to get ready in the morning and take care of yourself. You need to get your kids dressed, lunch boxes ready and off to school. So where's the time for you? You end up unhappy with your outfit and wish you had a little more time to take care of your skin and put on some makeup.

Here are some tips on how to get ready in less than 5 minutes and still look like you got all the time in the world:

1. Do a heavy duty skincare routine and take a shower at night. You know, those glorious few hours you have for yourself when the kids are asleep? Take care of yourself then, so you don't have to do it in the morning.

2. Pick out your outfit the night before. I know you've probably heard this a million times, but it makes all the difference. Get everything ready from underwear up until accessories. Organize and lay them down in the order of what you put on first.

3. Save on your Pinterest board before you go to bed some makeup looks that inspire you and go with the clothing look you're going for so you don't have to get creative in the morning.

4. You've already got beautiful skin this morning because you took care of it at night. Now all you have to do is moisturize and apply sunscreen.

5. Go for a simple makeup look that is still chic and flattering. Something you're good at and know best. Stay away from the winged liner and liquid lipstick, there's no time for fixing mistakes. Pick one feature to highlight with your makeup.

Here are some ideas: red lipstick (instantly flattering and 'pick me up') or cream eyeshadow and mascara.

6. Get your outfit on and your bag ready with all your stuff from last night and run out the door. Good luck!