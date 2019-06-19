2
Fashion Header image fustany fashion stylish mamas 7 matenity items for the beach main image

| by Mai Atef

Pregnant Ladies! Get Your Perfect Beach Look with These 7 Items

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Most Pregnant women think they can’t find comfortable items to wear to the beach and still look stylish. This is not right because there are items you can wear to the beach that will look great on you and still feel comfortable and suitable for the summer. Here are 7 Items every pregnant lady can wear to the beach.

1. Jumpsuits
1. Jumpsuits
Jumpsuits can make you look great at any point during your pregnancy. Choose a bright color and wear it with flat sandals and a beach bag. Image Credits: Instagram @patriciarozalja
2. Tull Cardigan
2. Tull Cardigan
Perfect for a beach day if you wear it on a simple cotton dress and it’s very trendy this season. Image Credits: Instagram @ashleyfaithromero
3. High Waist Skirt
3. High Waist Skirt
For an extra chic look, go for high waist skirts. Choose one that’s made of cotton and style it with a simple T-shirt or an off-shoulder shirt. Image Credits: Instagram @navygraceblog
4. Loose Dress
4. Loose Dress
The famous loose 70s dress is back to serve you at the beach. It's trendy and comfortable and can be worn with slippers or flats. Image Credits: Instagram @elisemerckollcom
5. Printed Kimono
5. Printed Kimono
A summer must have. It works for all summer items whether on a long cotton dress, basic pants, and a t-shirt or with your swimsuit. Image Credits: Instagram @codiecabral
6. The Printed Pants
6. The Printed Pants
Printed pants are very popular this summer, especially the tie-dye ones. So, if you’re looking for a bright beach outfit, wear them with any top you wish. Image Credits: Instagram @leslies_blushing
7. The Shirtdress
7. The Shirtdress
Pregnant women are always looking for one easy ready-to-wear item. The shirt dress is considered perfect for this. Wear it on the beach with slippers and complement the look with some accessories. Image Credits: Instagram @rincharon




Main Image Credits: Instagram @dressupbuttercup

Being a mum is a full-time job, so you might as well do it in style! Read more from our Stylish Mamas section here.


