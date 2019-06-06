2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty hair beauty hairstyle for kids for the beach mainimage

| by Mai Atef

The Cutest Really Easy Hairstyle Ideas for Kids by the Beach

A lot of families are now preparing to head to the beach for the Eid holiday and while a vacation is a relaxing thing, your kids' hair by the beach can be a little stressful. We know you're out there looking for the best hairstyle ideas for kids by the beach. So here are some ideas for easy kids hairstyles for straight and curly hair.

The bun is known to be everyone's number 1 choice for little girls, especially because you can style it different ways, whether by accessorizing with clips or by having two small buns, one on each side. You can also make it look cuter by adding a small braid to one side for the beach.

Braids are so cute and easy. So don't forget about them this summer, they will contain the frizz, not bother them while they're swimming and make them look so incredibly cute. You can also get really creative with braids and try out different things. 

A ponytail is kids classic. It is the quickest and easiest way to get their hair out of their face. If your kid is a little patient, you can also add cute tiny braids in front or make her two pigtails so she can run around in the sand carefree with her ponytails bouncing behind her.

Take a look below at some beach hairstyle ideas for kids for your Eid vacation:

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!


Cute Easy Kids Hairstyle Ideas for Beach

Instagram: @pennyandstella__

Instagram: @pennyandstella__
Cute Easy Kids Hairstyle Ideas for Beach

Instagram: @pandghairstyles

Instagram: @pandghairstyles
Cute Easy Kids Hairstyle Ideas for Beach

Instagram: @kojiharuriiiin

Instagram: @kojiharuriiiin
Cute Easy Kids Hairstyle Ideas for Beach

Instagram: @hairtodream

Instagram: @hairtodream
Cute Easy Kids Hairstyle Ideas for Beach

Instagram: @cachoscv

Instagram: @cachoscv
Cute Easy Kids Hairstyle Ideas for Beach

Instagram: @norisakuhina

Instagram: @norisakuhina
Cute Easy Kids Hairstyle Ideas for Beach

Instagram: @rachelhepper

Instagram: @rachelhepper
Cute Easy Kids Hairstyle Ideas for Beach

Instagram: @xocisneross

Instagram: @xocisneross
Cute Easy Kids Hairstyle Ideas for Beach

Instagram: @ruru3011

Instagram: @ruru3011
Cute Easy Kids Hairstyle Ideas for Beach

Instagram: @playbraids

Instagram: @playbraids

You might also like




Tags: Curly hair  Frizzy hair  Hair  Hair accessories  Hair bun  Hair clips  Hair styles  Hairstyle ideas  Hairstyles  Hair tips  Hair up-dos  Kids  Kids fashion  Beach 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑