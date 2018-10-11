2
Fashion Header image fustany fashion stylish mamas cute cozy kids jackets for fall and back to school mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Get Your Babies Cozied up for Fall in the Most Adorable and Coolest Jackets

Children with soft, sensitive skin usually need to start warming up before we do. They're back to school now and waking up at 7 a.m. which also needs its own special wardrobe. You need to start Fall shopping if you have baby boys or girls and get them some cosy, comfy cardigans and jackets.

Denim jackets are also great for fall transition, you can try them out if they still get warm. Also, stores have been featuring cool leather jackets for kids, and let me tell you they look so adorable! Check out the second image in the slider below and browse through the rest of the images for more jacket ideas for your little ones and start prepping for the colder months.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @laurakatiej

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Instagram: @emilyanngemma

Instagram: @emilyanngemma
Instagram: @miasaidno

Instagram: @miasaidno
Instagram: @cissifio

Instagram: @cissifio
Instagram: @miasaidno

Instagram: @miasaidno
Instagram: @cissifio

Instagram: @cissifio
Instagram: @laurakatiej

Instagram: @laurakatiej
Instagram: @stellaandblaise

Instagram: @stellaandblaise
Instagram: @coco_pinkprincess

Instagram: @coco_pinkprincess
Instagram: @laurakatiej

Instagram: @laurakatiej
Instagram: @princeandthebaker

Instagram: @princeandthebaker
Instagram: @____zuri

Instagram: @____zuri
Instagram: @fashion_laerta

Instagram: @fashion_laerta
Instagram: @stellaandblaise

Instagram: @stellaandblaise
Instagram: @princeandthebaker

Instagram: @princeandthebaker
Instagram: @scoutthecity

Instagram: @scoutthecity

