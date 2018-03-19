Fashion Header image fustany fashion stylish mamas confortable maternity shoes main image111

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

These Shoes Will Help Keep Your Feet Comfortable and Trendy When Pregnant

Dear mums-to-be, I know how hard it is to find shoes that make you feel comfortable and that look trendy too! If you're tired of looking, then maybe you should short down your list of few styles that you can find, because they're so in right now, and that won't make your feet feel sore after wearing them for a couple of hours. So, here's a short list of 5 shoes that will help you keep your feet comfortable and trendy when you're pregnant.  

1. Espadrilles 

 

2. Chunky, low heels.

 

3. Ugly Dad Sneakers.

 

4. Flat Mules.

 

5. Low Platform Sandals.

