April 02, 2018 | by Farida Abdel Malek
Spring Break Shopping Just Got Easier with These 6 Egyptian Brands
Spring break is the most short-notice vacation there is. Suddenly, you find yourself in a hurry to find and buy something that will add a touch of style to your beachwear. If you live in Egypt and looking for some vacation pieces, these local Egyptian brands will provide you with cute summer wear and will make the hectic shopping experience easier.
1. Fufa
Instagram: @fufa.eg
2. SAYA Swimwear
Instagram: @sayaswimwear
3. Azwak
Instagram: @azwak_
4. Kerrat
Instagram: @kerrat_
5. Zakhrafa
Instagram: @zakhrafa_official
6. SAiA
Instagram: @saiaclothing
Main Image Credits: Instagram @mushtariberlin
