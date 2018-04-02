Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends summer ready local egyptian brands mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Spring Break Shopping Just Got Easier with These 6 Egyptian Brands

Spring break is the most short-notice vacation there is. Suddenly, you find yourself in a hurry to find and buy something that will add a touch of style to your beachwear. If you live in Egypt and looking for some vacation pieces, these local Egyptian brands will provide you with cute summer wear and will make the hectic shopping experience easier. 

1. Fufa

Instagram: @fufa.eg

2. SAYA Swimwear

Instagram: @sayaswimwear

3. Azwak

Instagram: @azwak_

4. Kerrat

Instagram: @kerrat_

5. Zakhrafa

Instagram: @zakhrafa_official

6. SAiA 

Instagram: @saiaclothing

Main Image Credits: Instagram @mushtariberlin

